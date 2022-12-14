Fashion Look of the Day Kate Hudson Wore Winter’s Most Popular Coat With the Sexiest Shoe Trend of the Season Sweet meets spicy. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 @ 03:03PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kate Hudson. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images It’s like the second the temperature drops into the low 30s, the stars align and decide to collectively gravitate toward one specific coat style. No, I’m not talking about the marshmallow-inspired puffers, though those are also hot commodities this time of year. I’m actually talking about the famous teddy bear coats that are plush, cute, cozy, stylish, and warm — you know, all the good things we want from our outerwear. We haven’t seen many celebrities in the coat style yet, but that's because the temperature in New York City has been quite mild until this time of year. That all changed this week, though, when winter’s chill crept up and shook us to our core (literally), prompting us to bundle up in our finest — and for Kate Hudson, that meant throwing on that aforementioned shearling coat style you’re about to see everywhere — mark my words. Underneath that plush coat, which is arguably the most famous cozy piece of the moment, Hudson wore a red polka-dot midi dress with a peter pan collar, another trend we’ve been seeing pop up as of late. But the other outfit element that really stole our attention were those shoes: black, croc-embossed, knee-high boots that are easily the sexiest footwear of the moment. They look so luxe! They look so daring! They look so chic! It’s no wonder other celebs like Dua Lipa have also been seen wearing the shoe we’re officially crowning the sexiest of the year. All that to say, Hudson’s sweet and sexy combo is quite eye-catching and worth copying ASAP. On their own, the pieces certainly make a statement, but when worn together, they really stand out because they’re just so different. I guess that’s the power of opposites. Shop some of our favorite teddy coats and croc-embossed shoes below. Wear them on their own or together — if you dare. Get the Look: Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy CoatShop now: $248; amazon.com Apparis Romi Longline Faux Fur CoatShop now: $385; nordstrom.com Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Faux Fur CoatShop now: $3,990; nordstrom.com Stand Studio Samira Reversible Faux Shearling CoatShop now: $795; nordstrom.com Avec Les Filles Cozy Faux Fur CoatShop now: $199; nordstrom.com Schutz Maryana Pointed-Toe BootShop now: $238; nordstrom.com Totême the Wide Shaft Croc-Embossed Leather BootsShop now: $1,130; saksfifthavenue.com Matisse Stella Western BootShop now: $285; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product — and Now I'm Obsessed, Too I Always Get Compliments on My Nails Thanks to This Lamp That Gives Me Salon-Quality Gel Manicures at Home This Controversial Version of the Classic Puffer Vest Is Everywhere Right Now