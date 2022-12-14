Kate Hudson Wore Winter’s Most Popular Coat With the Sexiest Shoe Trend of the Season

It’s like the second the temperature drops into the low 30s, the stars align and decide to collectively gravitate toward one specific coat style. No, I’m not talking about the marshmallow-inspired puffers, though those are also hot commodities this time of year. I’m actually talking about the famous teddy bear coats that are plush, cute, cozy, stylish, and warm — you know, all the good things we want from our outerwear.

We haven’t seen many celebrities in the coat style yet, but that's because the temperature in New York City has been quite mild until this time of year. That all changed this week, though, when winter’s chill crept up and shook us to our core (literally), prompting us to bundle up in our finest — and for Kate Hudson, that meant throwing on that aforementioned shearling coat style you’re about to see everywhere — mark my words.

Underneath that plush coat, which is arguably the most famous cozy piece of the moment, Hudson wore a red polka-dot midi dress with a peter pan collar, another trend we’ve been seeing pop up as of late. But the other outfit element that really stole our attention were those shoes: black, croc-embossed, knee-high boots that are easily the sexiest footwear of the moment. They look so luxe! They look so daring! They look so chic! It’s no wonder other celebs like Dua Lipa have also been seen wearing the shoe we’re officially crowning the sexiest of the year.

All that to say, Hudson’s sweet and sexy combo is quite eye-catching and worth copying ASAP. On their own, the pieces certainly make a statement, but when worn together, they really stand out because they’re just so different. I guess that’s the power of opposites.

Shop some of our favorite teddy coats and croc-embossed shoes below. Wear them on their own or together — if you dare.

Get the Look:

Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat

Shop now: $248; amazon.com

Apparis Romi Longline Faux Fur Coat

Shop now: $385; nordstrom.com

Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Faux Fur Coat

Shop now: $3,990; nordstrom.com

Stand Studio Samira Reversible Faux Shearling Coat

Shop now: $795; nordstrom.com

Avec Les Filles Cozy Faux Fur Coat

Shop now: $199; nordstrom.com

Schutz Maryana Pointed-Toe Boot

Shop now: $238; nordstrom.com

Totême the Wide Shaft Croc-Embossed Leather Boots

Shop now: $1,130; saksfifthavenue.com

Matisse Stella Western Boot

Shop now: $285; nordstrom.com

