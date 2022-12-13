Everyone in Hollywood Owns This Ultra-Seek ‘It’ Bag, and Hailey Bieber Styled Hers With No Pants

Hailey Bieber is no stranger to making us do a double take — only the good kind, of course. When she wore that ultra-short mini dress with sheer Calzedonia tights and a massive faux fur coat? Double take. When she stepped out in just an oversized fleece with seemingly nothing underneath except a pair of New Balance sneakers? Double take. But there’s something else these two outfits had in common beyond their ability to make us look, and look again: that handbag.

We refer to it as “that handbag” because you’ve most certainly seen it on the shoulders of ‘It’ girl celebs, like Zoë Kravitz and Laura Harrier. It’s so famous, we don’t even really need to call it by its name, but for the sake of fashion reporting, we will: It’s the Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo, and it’s the coolest bag in town. Like, really.

Its cool-girl appeal lies in its inherent simplicity. The designer shoulder bag, crafted in Italy, is made from a smooth calf-skin leather and is branded with that iconic YSL logo. An adjustable shoulder strap, plus an interior zip pocket, offer understated functionality that makes it suitable for day to night wear. In fact, take Bieber herself as an example: She wore the black version of this YSL hobo bag with her mini-dress-and-tights-combo for a night out in NYC, and now, she styled the neutral version to run errands by day. All that to say, this bag has range, just like Bieber’s sense of fashion, and it’s 100 percent worth its $2,400 price tag.

The bag name itself has close to 1 million views on TikTok, with videos racking up hundreds of thousands of views and counting. To no surprise, Bieber is often mentioned as a source of inspiration for buying the bag. Shocker, right?

The only thing you have to decide now is the color and size, as there’s a mini and a micro version of Bieber’s designer bag available as well. And hey, if you don’t want to buy it for yourself, there’s still time to add it to your Christmas list (wink, wink: Hi, mom!) — the bag will still arrive in time to make it under the tree when purchased at Nordstrom.

Below, shop the ‘It’ bag that’s blowing up in Hollywood.

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo

Shop now: $2,400; nordstrom.com

Saint Laurent Micro Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo

Shop now: $1,690; nordstrom.com

Saint Laurent Mini Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo

Shop now: $1,790; nordstrom.com

Saint Laurent YSL Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $2,650; nordstrom.com