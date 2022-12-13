Everyone in Hollywood Owns This Ultra-Seek ‘It’ Bag, and Hailey Bieber Styled Hers With No Pants

Oh wait, we do see tiny short-shorts.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 @ 03:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber. Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Bieber is no stranger to making us do a double take — only the good kind, of course. When she wore that ultra-short mini dress with sheer Calzedonia tights and a massive faux fur coat? Double take. When she stepped out in just an oversized fleece with seemingly nothing underneath except a pair of New Balance sneakers? Double take. But there’s something else these two outfits had in common beyond their ability to make us look, and look again: that handbag.

We refer to it as “that handbag” because you’ve most certainly seen it on the shoulders of ‘It’ girl celebs, like Zoë Kravitz and Laura Harrier. It’s so famous, we don’t even really need to call it by its name, but for the sake of fashion reporting, we will: It’s the Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo, and it’s the coolest bag in town. Like, really. 

Its cool-girl appeal lies in its inherent simplicity. The designer shoulder bag, crafted in Italy, is made from a smooth calf-skin leather and is branded with that iconic YSL logo. An adjustable shoulder strap, plus an interior zip pocket, offer understated functionality that makes it suitable for day to night wear. In fact, take Bieber herself as an example: She wore the black version of this YSL hobo bag with her mini-dress-and-tights-combo for a night out in NYC, and now, she styled the neutral version to run errands by day. All that to say, this bag has range, just like Bieber’s sense of fashion, and it’s 100 percent worth its $2,400 price tag. 

The bag name itself has close to 1 million views on TikTok, with videos racking up hundreds of thousands of views and counting. To no surprise, Bieber is often mentioned as a source of inspiration for buying the bag. Shocker, right?

The only thing you have to decide now is the color and size, as there’s a mini and a micro version of Bieber’s designer bag available as well. And hey, if you don’t want to buy it for yourself, there’s still time to add it to your Christmas list (wink, wink: Hi, mom!) — the bag will still arrive in time to make it under the tree when purchased at Nordstrom.

Below, shop the ‘It’ bag that’s blowing up in Hollywood.

Get the Look:

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo
Shop now: $2,400; nordstrom.com

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo
Shop now: $2,400; nordstrom.com

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo
Shop now: $2,400; nordstrom.com

Saint Laurent Micro Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo
Shop now: $1,690; nordstrom.com

Saint Laurent Mini Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo
Shop now: $1,790; nordstrom.com

Saint Laurent YSL Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $2,650; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s Quintessential Winter Outfit Included a Very Non-Winter Pair of Shoes
Amazon Very Merry Holiday Deals
Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Is Here, and We Found 15 Discounted Gifts That’ll Still Arrive in Time
This Oprah-Approved Moisturizer Is Now 40% Off at Ulta
Oprah Once Called This Hydrating Moisturizer “Hands Down the Best'' — and It’s 40% Off Right Now
Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s Quintessential Winter Outfit Included a Very Non-Winter Pair of Shoes
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making the Case for This Elevated Version of the Classic LBD
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making the Case for This Elevated Version of the Classic LBD
IS Hailey Beiber vitamin C
I Tried the Viral Vitamin C Serum Used by Hailey Bieber, and My Skin Is Glowier Than Ever
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Added a Glitzy Twist to the Classic Canadian Tuxedo Look
Hailey Bieber Black Minidress Faux Fur Coat New York City December 7, 2022
Hailey Bieber Paired the Shortest Minidress With a Luxe Faux-Fur Coat
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Confusing Winter Outfit Already Features Spring 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend
Lily Collins 'Emily in Paris' Premiere
Lily Collins’s Ab-Baring Cutout Gown Featured a Waist-Flossing Strap
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Turned Heads In a Completely Backless, Red-Hot Valentino Gown
Hailey Bieber Bottega Veneta sequin dress Instagram
Hailey Bieber’s Perfectly Dewy Skin Almost Outshined Her Backless Sequin Gown
Gabrielle Union LOTD
Gabrielle Union Just Wore the Controversial 2000s Dress-Over-Pants Trend on the Red Carpet
Hailey Bieber Always Uses This TikTok-Loved Concealer That Shoppers Call 'Amazing' For Dark Circles
Hailey Bieber Always Uses This TikTok-Loved Concealer That Shoppers Call “Amazing” For Dark Circles
Hailey Bieber Miami Netted Minidress Closeup
Hailey Bieber's Netted Minidress Screams Shipwreck Fashion
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s Latest Look Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in the Most Subtle Way
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Wore a LBD With Sky-High Pumps for the “Something From Tiffany’s” Premiere
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario Just Stepped Out in the Ultra-Comfy White Sneakers I’ve Worn Non-Stop the Last 6 Months