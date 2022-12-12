Jennifer Lawrence’s Quintessential Winter Outfit Included a Very Non-Winter Pair of Shoes

The fun thing about fashion is that some outfits just make sense and others don’t, but TBH, what “makes sense” is relative — what makes sense to one person might not be understood by another. After all, if everyone thought the same when getting dressed, the sartorial sightings would be ultra boring. We need a bit of excitement! We need variation! We need a bit of confusion! And that’s exactly why I was so intrigued by Jennifer Lawrence’s recent winter ‘fit that included a very confusing pair of shoes, for this time of year, at least.

The second I saw Lawrence’s latest ensemble, my initial thought was, “Aww, how cozy.” And that’s because her ‘fit' was exactly that: cozy. It was basically the quintessential New Yorker winter uniform, complete with a pair of blue trousers (possibly sweats — it’s hard to tell), a puffy brown jacket from Kassl Editions that’s currently still available for $790 at Net-a-Porter, a $20 Carhartt beanie, and a shearling crossbody bag from Arms of Eve that costs $79, though it easily looks like it could cost four times as much. All of said pieces scream cozy!

But now is where things get a little bit… confusing? Lawrence grounded her classic winter outfit with a very non-winter pair of shoes. Cold feet? Looks like it’s not possible for Lawrence, seeing as she skipped boots or sneakers — the preferred footwear this time of year — in favor of black leather Mary Jane ballet flats. And before you ask, she wore them sans socks. Gasp, I know.

Lawrence isn’t the first celebrity to wear flats during the cold weather season. Kendall Jenner was recently seen sporting a similar pair of low-to-the-ground shoes with a chunky knit sweater and baggy black pants. Seems like this season’s vibe is winter on the top, spring on the bottom. I’m here for it.

All that to say, ballet flats are having a moment right now and are due for even bigger things come spring 2023. But if you want to get an early start on the trend, make like Lawrence and bundle up on top to balance out the chill on the bottom. Or, hey, you could always slip into chunky cotton socks, embracing Balletcore to its fullest.

Shop some of our favorite Mary Jane flats below from brands like Free People, The Row, Cole Haan, and Vagabond.

