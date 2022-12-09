Zoey Deutch’s Coordinating Hot Pink Outfit Reminds Us That Barbiecore Is Still Very Trendy

The term “Barbiecore” may have risen to fame this year, but I’ve been rocking hot pink attire far before — just look at my 2012–2013 yearbook for proof. And as a vibrant pink connoisseur, I can positively say that Zoey Deutch is a barbiecore expert.

Deutch owned the New York City streets on December 8, as she made her way to a Today With Hoda and Jenna interview. The Something From Tiffany’s star dressed in a hot pink Valentino set that showed off a velvet jacquard patterned with the brand’s classic “V” logo. The coordinating outfit included a sleek blazer featuring a wide collar, a button-down front, slim pockets, and a front tie. The jacket was paired with a micro-mini skirt in the same vibrant hue. Deutch isn’t the only one tapping into this trend, as Hailey Bieber, Julia Roberts, and Dua Lipa have all been loving their teeny tiny skirts — and I’m in full agreement.

For shoes, the actress reached for a pair of Valentino Garavani VLogo Jacquard Knee Boots. The ‘60s and ‘70s-inspired boots are designed with the same velvety jacquard pattern in mind — and though the go-goo-like boots retail for $1,890, but don’t worry, I found similar retro styles below. Though, part of me wishes Deutch would’ve worn the matching Valentino logo tights as well, but there’s always next time.

The actress’ accessories were also — you guessed it — pink. Deutch opted for a leather bucket bag that complimented the rest of her ensemble to a T. Her gold hoops tied in the metallic hardware found on her Valentino boots and purse, which added just the right amount of sparkle.

Shop pink, Deutch-inspired finds below. Options include tights, boots, skirts, and more.

Get the Look:

Valentino Garavani VLogo Jacquard Knee Boots

Shop now: $1,890; modaoperandi.com

Steve Madden Ambrose Boot

Shop now: $170; revolve.com

Valentino Garavani VLogo Tights

Shop now: $390; modaoperandi.com

Reformation Kiara Skirt

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); reformation.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Tailored Mini Skort

Shop now: 60; abercrombie.com

Cider Velvet Collar Blazer

Shop now: $50; cider.com

J.Crew Willa Blazer

Shop now: $328; jcrew.com