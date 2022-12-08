Megan Fox Added a Glitzy Twist to the Classic Canadian Tuxedo Look

When I think Megan Fox, I think Jennifer’s Body, risqué attire, and Bing Crosby. Wait — did I just say Bing Crosby? Yes, yes I did. And that’s because the style icon’s latest look was inspired by the singer and actor himself.

On December 8, Fox stepped out in Los Angeles, interlocking hands with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Walking through the city, the actress sported the classic Canadian tuxedo. Legend has it that the style started in 1951, when Bing Crosby tried to enter a high-end Vancouver hotel, but was denied entrance due to his all-denim attire. Flash forward 71 years later, and stars like Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and now Fox are frequently seen wearing the once-“inappropriate” style. But in true Fox fashion, she added her own flare.

The Transformers star opted for super-distressed, baggy jeans with tears that ran all the way up her legs. They were so long, the pants could be seen dragging on the LA floor. They almost completely covered her shoes, though I managed to get a peek of the metallic, silver platforms. They boosted Fox’s height and elongated her delicate frame. Fox’s jean jacket was remarkably oversized as well, and featured a washed denim look on the shoulders. But what made this Canadian tuxedo standout from the pack was Fox’s blinged-out top. The silver piece featured what looks like miniature rhinestones and a straight neckline. Thick ruffles also decorated the glitzy top, adding a taste of Victorian elegance. Fox finished the look by pairing her silver top and shoes with a complimenting mini bag that beamed with sparkles.

Shop timeless Canadian tuxedo picks below, and draw inspiration from Fox to make it your own.

