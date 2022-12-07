Fashion Look of the Day Kendall Jenner’s Confusing Winter Outfit Already Features Spring 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend Flats, flats, flats, everybody! By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 7, 2022 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kendall Jenner. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Some things make sense, and some things don’t, and TBH, Kendall Jenner’s cozy winter outfit falls right in the middle. The supermodel was recently photographed out in Los Angeles, and anyone who knows West Coast weather knows that winter there is, well, milder than what those on the East Coast or in the Midwest experience. Though we’re still technically in the fall season, the coldest months of the year are fast approaching, which is why it’s only natural that we’re seeing more cuddly ensembles like Jenner’s (read: ones that incorporate oversized knits, baggy, ultra-comfy pants, and Ugg boots). But here’s the twist: The model’s most recent outfit didn't actually include Uggs. Instead, her casual-cozy, off-duty look included a pair of black leather The Row ballet flats that are certainly an interesting footwear choice for the time of year. Bare feet? This close to winter? That was my initial (confused) thought, until I remembered that L.A. weather might still be in “barefoot-friendly” territory, so it’s not all that shocking that she slipped into them in December. That said, Jenner is just a few months ahead of the next big footwear trend, as we can certainly expect to see ballet flats reign supreme come spring 2023. The sensible shoe’s rise to the top kicked off this year, with celebrities like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Lawrence all opting for the peak Balletcore staple for outings throughout 2022. But, we’re betting big that the low-to-the-ground style will continue to gain momentum next year, as practical fashion takes over. Shop some of our favorite ballet flats below. Wear them now or save them for later. Either way, it’s a win! Get the Look: Margaux The Demi FlatShop now: $195; margauxny.com Larroudé Blair Ballet Flat in Black Patent LeatherShop now: $315; larroude.com Christian Louboutin Mamadrague Square Toe Ballet FlatShop now: $675; nordstrom.com Everlane The Italian Leather Day Ballet FlatShop now: $105 (Originally $140); everlane.com Sam Edelman Meadow Ballet FlatShop now: $130–$150; nordstrom.com Frame Le Sunset Square Toe Ballet FlatShop now: $325; nordstrom.com Tory Burch Eleanor Ballet FlatShop now: $298; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: The 16 Best Celebrity-Approved Gifts to Buy in 2022 Alexandra Daddario Just Stepped Out in the Ultra-Comfy White Sneakers I’ve Worn Non-Stop the Last 6 Months The Jacket That Every InStyle Editor Has Belongs On Your Holiday Wishlist