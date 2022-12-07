Kendall Jenner’s Confusing Winter Outfit Already Features Spring 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend

Flats, flats, flats, everybody!

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 @ 03:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner. Photo:

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Some things make sense, and some things don’t, and TBH, Kendall Jenner’s cozy winter outfit falls right in the middle. 

The supermodel was recently photographed out in Los Angeles, and anyone who knows West Coast weather knows that winter there is, well, milder than what those on the East Coast or in the Midwest experience. Though we’re still technically in the fall season, the coldest months of the year are fast approaching, which is why it’s only natural that we’re seeing more cuddly ensembles like Jenner’s (read: ones that incorporate oversized knits, baggy, ultra-comfy pants, and Ugg boots).

But here’s the twist: The model’s most recent outfit didn't actually include Uggs. Instead, her casual-cozy, off-duty look included a pair of black leather The Row ballet flats that are certainly an interesting footwear choice for the time of year. Bare feet? This close to winter? That was my initial (confused) thought, until I remembered that L.A. weather might still be in “barefoot-friendly” territory, so it’s not all that shocking that she slipped into them in December. 

That said, Jenner is just a few months ahead of the next big footwear trend, as we can certainly expect to see ballet flats reign supreme come spring 2023. The sensible shoe’s rise to the top kicked off this year, with celebrities like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Lawrence all opting for the peak Balletcore staple for outings throughout 2022. But, we’re betting big that the low-to-the-ground style will continue to gain momentum next year, as practical fashion takes over. 

Shop some of our favorite ballet flats below. Wear them now or save them for later. Either way, it’s a win!

Get the Look: 

Margaux The Demi Flat
Shop now: $195; margauxny.com

Larroudé Blair Ballet Flat in Black Patent Leather
Shop now: $315; larroude.com

Christian Louboutin Mamadrague Square Toe Ballet Flat
Shop now: $675; nordstrom.com

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat
Shop now: $105 (Originally $140); everlane.com

Sam Edelman Meadow Ballet Flat
Shop now: $130–$150; nordstrom.com

Frame Le Sunset Square Toe Ballet Flat
Shop now: $325; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Eleanor Ballet Flat
Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Turned Heads In a Completely Backless, Red-Hot Valentino Gown
Gabrielle Union LOTD
Gabrielle Union Just Wore the Controversial 2000s Dress-Over-Pants Trend on the Red Carpet
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s Latest Look Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in the Most Subtle Way
Kendall Jenner Denim Jacket and Pants Own Denim Ad 2022
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Canadian Tuxedo With Nothing But a Bralette
What IS Readers Bought on BFCM
Katie Holmes Bundled Up in the Viral, Supermodel-Loved Teddy Coat That Always Sells Out
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Wore a LBD With Sky-High Pumps for the “Something From Tiffany’s” Premiere
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario Just Stepped Out in the Ultra-Comfy White Sneakers I’ve Worn Non-Stop the Last 6 Months
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore This Ultra-Sexy Boot Trend in the Most Practical Way
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Chaotic Winter Outfit Includes This Major Bag Trend Everyone Can Get on Board With
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s No-Brainer Winter Dress Includes 1 Sexy Detail That's Totally Underrated
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Sweater With Nothing But Underwear and Stockings
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Sweater With Nothing But Underwear and Stockings
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy's Matching Pink Set Is Parisian-Chic Meets "Clueless"
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt Wore the Ultra-Flattering, Sexy Shirt Trend Jennifer Lopez Loves, Too
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts Wore a Micro Mini With This Vastly Underrated Accessory Trend