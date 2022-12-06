Florence Pugh Turned Heads In a Completely Backless, Red-Hot Valentino Gown

Florence Pugh is undoubtedly the ‘It’ actress of the moment, but her talents and grace go far beyond the silver screen. On December 5, the Don’t Worry Darling star attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. There, she stunned the masses in a custom Valentino gown by Italian fashion designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, who would go on to win designer of the year that same night.

The aforementioned Valentino dress, which turned heads with its bold red hue, held onto Pugh’s frame with delicate straps. The gown traced her silhouette, boasting part of her bust and all of her back. Following the progression of the dress, it transcended into an effortless cascade of fabric that trailed behind the actress. This isn’t the first time Pugh has donned Piccioli’s designs. In October, Pugh stepped out in a neon coral-pink Valentino dress decorated with feathers, center cut-outs, and ruching for the premiere of The Wonder. “Unbelievable craftsmanship went into the making of this gown,” Pugh said in a subsequent Instagram post. “Wearing @pppiccioli dresses are so easy, I step into his elegant designs and become alive.”

A chunky silver bracelet, large ring, and sizable studs complimented Pugh’s attire, while a small nose ring paid homage to her everyday appearance. Pugh’s makeup was fairly natural-looking, apart from her bold maroon lip color that was the cherry on top to an exemplary take on fashion.

While custom-made Valentino gowns may be hard to come by, you can shop backless, Pugh-inspired gowns from retailers like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Revolve below.

