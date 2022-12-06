Fashion Look of the Day Florence Pugh Turned Heads In a Completely Backless, Red-Hot Valentino Gown She stole the British Fashion Awards. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Florence Pugh. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images Florence Pugh is undoubtedly the ‘It’ actress of the moment, but her talents and grace go far beyond the silver screen. On December 5, the Don’t Worry Darling star attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. There, she stunned the masses in a custom Valentino gown by Italian fashion designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, who would go on to win designer of the year that same night. The aforementioned Valentino dress, which turned heads with its bold red hue, held onto Pugh’s frame with delicate straps. The gown traced her silhouette, boasting part of her bust and all of her back. Following the progression of the dress, it transcended into an effortless cascade of fabric that trailed behind the actress. This isn’t the first time Pugh has donned Piccioli’s designs. In October, Pugh stepped out in a neon coral-pink Valentino dress decorated with feathers, center cut-outs, and ruching for the premiere of The Wonder. “Unbelievable craftsmanship went into the making of this gown,” Pugh said in a subsequent Instagram post. “Wearing @pppiccioli dresses are so easy, I step into his elegant designs and become alive.” A chunky silver bracelet, large ring, and sizable studs complimented Pugh’s attire, while a small nose ring paid homage to her everyday appearance. Pugh’s makeup was fairly natural-looking, apart from her bold maroon lip color that was the cherry on top to an exemplary take on fashion. While custom-made Valentino gowns may be hard to come by, you can shop backless, Pugh-inspired gowns from retailers like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Revolve below. Get the Look: Norma Kamali Low-Back Mermaid Gown Shop now: $350; revolve.com Cult Gaia Dua Open-Back Maxi Dress Shop now: $200 (Originally $498); saksfifthavenue.com TWP I Remember When Silk Georgette Gown Shop now: $777 (Originally $1,295); nordstrom.com Michael Costello Follie Gown Shop now: $198; revolve.com Lulus Straight To The Heart Backless Maxi Dress Shop now: $89; lulus.com Norma Kamali One-Shoulder Bias Gown Shop now: $325; fwrd.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: Alexandra Daddario and I Both Love This Sneaker, and It’s Now Available In Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year Kate Middleton’s Latest Look Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in the Most Subtle Way The Cold-Weather Basic That Gets Me (and Thousands of Shoppers) Through Winter Is Just $14 Apiece