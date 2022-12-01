Kate Middleton’s Latest Look Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in the Most Subtle Way

The accessory elevated the entire outfit.

Published on December 1, 2022

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton is and always will be a fashion icon. The newly-appointed Princess of Wales brings her elegant style wherever she goes, whether it’s to visit school children or strut through a gala. But perhaps the most alluring part of Middleton’s style is her ability to dress her looks up or down. We’ve seen the Princess of Wales don everything from haute couture gowns to lace-up combat boots. Most recently, Middleton relied on her go-to look with an ode to the late Princess Diana. 

On November 30, Middleton arrived at Boston’s Logan International Airport to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, a celebration for those who work to repair the environment. When I travel, I sport oversized sweats, a comfortable hoodie, and a very messy bun. Middleton, on the other hand, travels in pure grace. The Princes of Wales called on her classic monochromatic look, wearing what looks like an Alexander McQueen navy blue suit jacket with coordinating pants. The jacket featured lapel and button elements, while the tailored slacks adorned a perfectly-pressed crease. This isn’t the first time Middleton has worn this business-style suit; she stepped out in a bubblegum pink version in June and an all-white version in August. But this time, she paired it with everyone’s favorite cold weather piece: the turtleneck. The form-fitting rollneck matched the blue theme while seamlessly tucking into her trousers.

The Princess didn’t stop there, either: She paired the look with blue suede pumps that look an awful lot like these ones from Gianvito Rossi, which are available in just about every color. If we’ve learned anything from Kate, it’s that she loves shopping for the same pieces in different colors, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see her sporting a more vibrant pair soon. Perhaps the most standout part of the look, however, was her double-sapphire drop earring set. The earrings, which are each surrounded by ten diamonds, were formerly worn by Middleton to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and once belonged to Princess Diana. Diana was originally gifted the earrings as part of a set from Crown Prince Fahd. She wore the jewels countless times to balls, dinners, and operas. Years later, in 2011, Middleton received the earrings as a wedding gift from Prince Philip.

Princess Diana

Getty Images

Keep reading to shop Middleton-inspired statement suit sets, along with earrings fit for a princess.       

