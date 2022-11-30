Reese Witherspoon Wore a LBD With Sky-High Pumps for the “Something From Tiffany’s” Premiere

The amount of times I’ve opened my closet full of clothes and thought to myself, “I have nothing to wear,” is perplexing. How could I, a fashion editor, be stumped when it comes to style? It happens to the best of us, but when in doubt, you can always rely on the LBD. It’s fashion’s saving grace that delivers without fail. Whether you’re headed to a party in the city or a holiday dinner at home, you can always count on the timeless piece. You can even slip into an LBD for a star-studded movie premiere, just like Hollywood’s golden girl, Reese Witherspoon, did last night.

Witherspoon stepped out in Los Angeles on November 29 for the “Something From Tiffany’s” premiere. To celebrate the film, which was co-produced by the actress’ Hello Sunshine company, Witherspoon posed in an elegant black dress. The tea-length ensemble featured a round neckline, front ribbing, and a cinched waist that created a form-fitting silhouette. The sleeveless garment delicately hung off Witherspoon’s shoulders, elevating the sleek piece. IMO, the “Legally Blonde” actress was paying homage to Audrey Hepburn, the queen of the original LBD. In the 1961 “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” film, Hepburn adorns a long, black gown with cut-off sleeves and a statement necklace, so it only makes sense for Witherspoon to follow suit for this Tiffany’s-inspired occasion.

The actress paired her dress with another infallible fashion staple: sharp, black pumps. The tall, pointed-toe shoes appeared to be made of satin, adding yet another luxurious touch. To top it all off, the actress accessorized the look with a glitzy Schlumberger gold and diamond necklace, Elsa Peretti stud earrings, and a large Schlumberger ring from — you guessed it — Tiffany & Co.

Make like Witherspoon and shop these Hepburn-inspired pieces below. You’re sure to look trés chic in these Tiffany’s-inspired gowns.

Get the Look:

Reformation Cassi Knit Dress

Shop now: $148; reformation.com

Norma Kamali Cayla Side Drape Gown

Shop now: $150; revolve.com

Astr the Label Cowl Neck Slip Dress

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); bloomingdales.com

Versace Jeans Couture

Shop now: $375; saksfifthavenue.com

J.Crew Invite Dress

Shop now: $228; jcrew.com

Windsor Sparkle Satin Dress

Shop now: $37; windsor.com

Rachel Rachel Roy Halter Dress

Shop now: $76 with code FRIEND (Originally $109); macys.com