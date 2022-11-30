Fashion Look of the Day Reese Witherspoon Wore a LBD With Sky-High Pumps for the “Something From Tiffany’s” Premiere No one does classy like Reese does. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 30, 2022 @ 04:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic The amount of times I’ve opened my closet full of clothes and thought to myself, “I have nothing to wear,” is perplexing. How could I, a fashion editor, be stumped when it comes to style? It happens to the best of us, but when in doubt, you can always rely on the LBD. It’s fashion’s saving grace that delivers without fail. Whether you’re headed to a party in the city or a holiday dinner at home, you can always count on the timeless piece. You can even slip into an LBD for a star-studded movie premiere, just like Hollywood’s golden girl, Reese Witherspoon, did last night. Witherspoon stepped out in Los Angeles on November 29 for the “Something From Tiffany’s” premiere. To celebrate the film, which was co-produced by the actress’ Hello Sunshine company, Witherspoon posed in an elegant black dress. The tea-length ensemble featured a round neckline, front ribbing, and a cinched waist that created a form-fitting silhouette. The sleeveless garment delicately hung off Witherspoon’s shoulders, elevating the sleek piece. IMO, the “Legally Blonde” actress was paying homage to Audrey Hepburn, the queen of the original LBD. In the 1961 “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” film, Hepburn adorns a long, black gown with cut-off sleeves and a statement necklace, so it only makes sense for Witherspoon to follow suit for this Tiffany’s-inspired occasion. The actress paired her dress with another infallible fashion staple: sharp, black pumps. The tall, pointed-toe shoes appeared to be made of satin, adding yet another luxurious touch. To top it all off, the actress accessorized the look with a glitzy Schlumberger gold and diamond necklace, Elsa Peretti stud earrings, and a large Schlumberger ring from — you guessed it — Tiffany & Co. Make like Witherspoon and shop these Hepburn-inspired pieces below. You’re sure to look trés chic in these Tiffany’s-inspired gowns. Get the Look: Reformation Cassi Knit Dress Shop now: $148; reformation.com Norma Kamali Cayla Side Drape Gown Shop now: $150; revolve.com Astr the Label Cowl Neck Slip Dress Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); bloomingdales.com Versace Jeans Couture Shop now: $375; saksfifthavenue.com J.Crew Invite Dress Shop now: $228; jcrew.com Windsor Sparkle Satin Dress Shop now: $37; windsor.com Rachel Rachel Roy Halter Dress Shop now: $76 with code FRIEND (Originally $109); macys.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter The Buttery Alo Leggings Kendall Jenner and I Wear Are Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale — for a Few More Hours Mariah Carey's Version of an LBD Included a Plunging Neckline and Two Leg Slits