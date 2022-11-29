Alexandra Daddario Just Stepped Out in the Ultra-Comfy White Sneakers I’ve Worn Non-Stop the Last 6 Months

If there’s a single picture to best show off the term casual-comfy, it’s Alexandra Daddario’s latest Instagram. So get ready to take note, because there’s so much to take away from her low-key ‘fit that’s basically going to be my uniform for the next three months. (It should be yours, too, by the way!)

Yes, sweatpants were obviously involved — they’re a must-have this time of year. The cozy bottoms are the epitome of comfort; years ago, it might have been looked down upon to make them a part of your everyday outfits, but these days, really anything goes. Sarah Jessica Parker regularly makes a case for wearing sweats out of the house, and if it’s good enough for the queen of style, it’s good enough for us.

Alexandra Daddario. Instagram.com/alexandradaddario

Similar to SJP’s comfy-cute look, Daddario rounded out her casual winter ‘fit with an oversized wool coat — another season essential that Angelina Jolie is very much a fan of — finishing off the look with my all-time favorite sneakers: the Cariuma Salvas leather kicks that I’ve religiously worn for the past six months. Daddario wore the famous leather-print pair that have been going in and out of stock for months — but they’re finally back, with an expected ship date of January 25. Hey, they’re worth the wait!

Mark my words: These shoes are going to take over the world (okay, at least Hollywood), because they’re that good. I’ve tried my fair share of leather sneakers (read: at least 10 different pairs), and the Cariuma kicks outshine in every single department: comfort, style, ease of wear, and longevity. As an added bonus, they’re eco-friendly, too.

The supple upper is crafted from Leather Group Working-certified leather, the 100-percent slip-resistant sole is made from natural rubber, and the cushy, removable insole is made from a mix of cork and bio-based foam for maximum comfort and support. Sounds dreamy right? That’s exactly why I rarely take them off.

The Salvas sneaker is available in a range of different colorways, from the Daddario-approved leopard print to a simple all-white pair to a sweet, dainty rose pink. All that to say, you’ll easily find a Salvas to match your mood for the day.

Shop some more colors below. Trust when I say these will also become your go-to sneakers, even in the winter.

Get the Look:

Cariuma White Leather/Leopard Salvas Sneaker

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

Cariuma White Leather/Rose Salvas Sneaker

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

Cariuma White Leather/Ice Salvas Sneaker

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

Cariuma White Leather/Black Salvas Sneaker

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

Cariuma White Leather/Red Salvas Sneaker

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

Cariuma White Leather/Blue Salvas Sneaker

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com