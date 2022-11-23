Emily Ratajkowski Wore This Ultra-Sexy Boot Trend in the Most Practical Way

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I saw Emily Ratajkowski in jeans, cropped black puffer, and tall lace-up boots, and naturally, I now want to wear the same. Good thing it’s an easy outfit that requires very minimal effort while still striking the perfect balance between comfortable and sexy — thanks to the sultry lace detailing on her boots.

The model is no stranger to the brisk wind chill of New York City, so you can rest assured that taking a page out of her style book won’t sacrifice comfort for style — and like I said before, this is one outfit to pencil into memory for the next three months. Everyone has simple blue jeans, though it would be best to go with a straight-leg or a skinny silhouette if you’re thinking about tucking them into your knee-high boots á la EmRata. A black puffer is an easy wintertime essential that’s a cool-girl must — everyone from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber has stepped out in the super-puffy topper that’s basically like a wearable marshmallow.

But the real standout in Ratajkowski’s look were undoubtedly her brown lace-up Timberland boots. Yes, these are Timberlands; no they are not like the ones Jennifer Lopez wears all the time; and no, EmRata’s exact pair is no longer available. Sorry! But don’t give up hope just yet because we have some good news for you.

This EmRata look obviously just ushered in a sexy new boot trend that we didn’t really see coming — but now that we have actually seen it, we can’t stop thinking about it. That’s how impactful it was. Knee-high boots have been trending for a while, but these aren’t your average ol’ knee-highs. Instead, think of them as a slightly sexier, sophisticated version of the otherwise-simple silhouette, and that’s all thanks to the lace-up detail that goes up the calves. 

The good thing about the knee-high, lace-up trend is that you can also pick your level of lace — AKA, either choose a style that goes up the entire boot shaft or opt for subtle tie detailing. And before you write off the trend because you think it’s too much work to put on, remember that most boot styles also have a hidden zipper, so you don't actually have to lace anything. 

Shop some of the coolest lace-up boots inspired by Ratajkowski’s below.

