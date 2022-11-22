Hailey Bieber’s Chaotic Winter Outfit Includes This Major Bag Trend Everyone Can Get on Board With

Bye, bye crossbody.

Published on November 22, 2022 @ 04:49PM

Hailey Bieber
‘Tis the season for sweatpants and crop tops, and while sure, it can seem like a slightly chaotic outfit to wear this time of year because of, well, winter weather and brisk windchill, Hailey Bieber is not parting ways with midriff-baring shirts just yet, regardless of the temperature.

The supermodel was photographed looking as cozy and cute as ever while out in Los Angeles — which yes, arguably has a milder winter season than the East Coast. She styled her baggy, white Wardrobe NYC sweats with a tight-fitting cropped T-shirt, rounding out the easygoing, off-duty look with an oversized moto jacket (something practical!), her trusty New Balance sneakers (something comfy!), and the cutest black shoulder bag we’ve ever seen (something stylish!).

The juxtaposition of the more casual sweats and top with the elegant streamlined bag makes for quite the ensemble, if you ask us. But Bieber’s look doesn’t only introduce this idea of the power of the bag — as in, the fact that the small-but-mighty accessory can instantly transform even the most simple outfits. It also spotlights the one bag trend that’s going to be everywhere this year: the trusty shoulder bag. 

The ’90s were a time when small, petite bags were, well, big — and they’ve come back around again. Bieber’s luxe leather one is from celeb-loved By Far, and while a shoulder bag like the model’s might not seem as practical as say, a crossbody in which you can go totally hands free, once you sling one on your shoulder, you’ll see why it’s actually super practical: It carries nicely underneath your arm, comes in a range of sizes (though Bieber’s medium options is the ideal everyday pick), and looks so elegant. What more could you want?

So many brands have their own unique take on the shoulder bag, like this leather option from Frame or this poppy-green pick from Mansur Gavriel that I recently added to my collection. Shop some more of our favorite shoulder bags that are certain to upgrade any outfit — be it a pair of sweats or jeans — in seconds.

Get the Look:

Frame Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $348; nordstrom.com

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Baguette Bag
Shop now: $545; mansurgavriel.com

Coach Luna Soft Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Leather Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $228 (Originally $325); nordstrom.com

By Far Rachel Patent Leather Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $294 (Originally $420); nordstrom.com

Prada Re-Edition 2005 Nylon Pouch Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $1,320; bergdorfgoodman.com

Madewell the Piazza Slouch Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

