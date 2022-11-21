Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lawrence’s No-Brainer Winter Dress Includes 1 Sexy Detail That's Totally Underrated It's all about the legs. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 21, 2022 @ 03:19PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage Sweater weather doesn’t sound very sexy, but Jennifer Lawrence just proved that this time of year can, in fact, be just that. Even if we’re covered up and cozy, there are ways to show a ‘lil bit (or a lotta) of skin without risking frostbite. Lawrence was photographed at the screening of her new movie project, Causeway, in Los Angeles, and to say she looked like a bronzed vision is an understatement. Her long, blonde hair was in a half up-do, her skin dewy, and her makeup a bit more sultry than usual. But the real standout — and the reason she looked like such a vision — was a colorful ribbed midi dress from Jacquemus that ushered in one sexy trend you shouldn’t be sleeping on. Lawrence’s form-fitting, space-dyed dress from the French designer featured a trendy polo neckline (giving the midi a slightly sporty touch), plus practical buttons along the sleeves. But the standout detailing that transformed a classic sweater dress into a sexy sweater dress was its thigh-high slit that gave some major leg action. Jennifer Lawrence. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock This shouldn't be a surprise, considering we’ve seen a lot of leg in recent weeks in the form of micro minis (looking at you, Hailey Bieber and Julia Roberts). But while those fashion moments were all about fully exposed legs, Lawrence’s went with a slightly subtler glimpse of skin, and that’s arguably the sexiest way to wear the trend. We’re particularly fond of the idea of sweater dresses with thigh-high slits because it marries a practical trend (ahem, cozy knit midis and maxis) with an edgy detail. What’s more, the nice thing about this particular leg-exposing moment is that you can pick your level of commitment. If you’re not ready to go full-on leg, pick a subtle slit that still reads modest, but if you want to go bold like Lawrence, opt for some thigh-high action. Pro top: You can always wear tights underneath if you want to play it safe. Below, shop some of our favorite high-slit sweater dresses that are sexy and cute. Get the Look: Jacquemus La Robe Zucca Long-Sleeve Sweater DressShop now: $730; nordstrom.com French Connection Lydia Crossover Long-Sleeve Rib Midi DressShop now: $128; nordstrom.com Susana Monaco Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Slit MidiShop now: $198; nordstrom.com French Connection Babysoft Mock-Neck Sweater DressShop now: $98; nordstrom.com Ted Baker London Sayrah Metallic Long-Sleeve Sweater DressShop now: $227 (Originally $325); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Holiday Long-Sleeve Cable Sweater DressShop now: $119; nordstrom.com Club Monaco Rib Button-Up Wool Sweater DressShop now: $229; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: Emily Blunt Wore the Ultra-Flattering, Sexy Shirt Trend Jennifer Lopez Loves, Too This Internet-Famous Bra Just Launched in Sexy New Holiday Colors That Are Already Selling Out This Italian Shoe Brand With a Big Hollywood Following Already Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale