Jennifer Lawrence’s No-Brainer Winter Dress Includes 1 Sexy Detail That's Totally Underrated

Sweater weather doesn’t sound very sexy, but Jennifer Lawrence just proved that this time of year can, in fact, be just that. Even if we’re covered up and cozy, there are ways to show a ‘lil bit (or a lotta) of skin without risking frostbite.

Lawrence was photographed at the screening of her new movie project, Causeway, in Los Angeles, and to say she looked like a bronzed vision is an understatement. Her long, blonde hair was in a half up-do, her skin dewy, and her makeup a bit more sultry than usual. But the real standout — and the reason she looked like such a vision — was a colorful ribbed midi dress from Jacquemus that ushered in one sexy trend you shouldn’t be sleeping on.

Lawrence’s form-fitting, space-dyed dress from the French designer featured a trendy polo neckline (giving the midi a slightly sporty touch), plus practical buttons along the sleeves. But the standout detailing that transformed a classic sweater dress into a sexy sweater dress was its thigh-high slit that gave some major leg action.

Jennifer Lawrence. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

This shouldn't be a surprise, considering we’ve seen a lot of leg in recent weeks in the form of micro minis (looking at you, Hailey Bieber and Julia Roberts). But while those fashion moments were all about fully exposed legs, Lawrence’s went with a slightly subtler glimpse of skin, and that’s arguably the sexiest way to wear the trend.

We’re particularly fond of the idea of sweater dresses with thigh-high slits because it marries a practical trend (ahem, cozy knit midis and maxis) with an edgy detail. What’s more, the nice thing about this particular leg-exposing moment is that you can pick your level of commitment. If you’re not ready to go full-on leg, pick a subtle slit that still reads modest, but if you want to go bold like Lawrence, opt for some thigh-high action. Pro top: You can always wear tights underneath if you want to play it safe.

Below, shop some of our favorite high-slit sweater dresses that are sexy and cute.

Get the Look:

Jacquemus La Robe Zucca Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress

Shop now: $730; nordstrom.com

French Connection Lydia Crossover Long-Sleeve Rib Midi Dress

Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Susana Monaco Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Slit Midi

Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

French Connection Babysoft Mock-Neck Sweater Dress

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Ted Baker London Sayrah Metallic Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress

Shop now: $227 (Originally $325); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Holiday Long-Sleeve Cable Sweater Dress

Shop now: $119; nordstrom.com

Club Monaco Rib Button-Up Wool Sweater Dress

Shop now: $229; nordstrom.com