Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath

I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox.

Yesterday evening, Megan Fox showed off all of her curves at the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles. She dressed in a completely see-through fishnet gown that revealed a bra- and panty-like attire. The dress featured a super-high leg slit and sexy off-the-shoulder detail with a thick edge stitching. If you look closely, the dress is also adorned with glitter, making this style statement a smashing hit.

For shoes, the actress went with remarkably stringy heels and paired them with the tiniest handbag ever. And clutching that micro-mini bag are some icy-blue, claw-like nails. But we can’t talk about Fox’s ensemble without discussing her gorgeous locks. Thanks to Andrew Fitzsimons, the star showed up in a full-on messy bun created with the hairstylist’s very own haircare line. Fitzsimons also tailored Kourtney Kardashian’s hair for the evening, who like BFF Megan Fox, wore a revealing mesh top, driving the see-through trend home Take the style into your own hands by shopping these fishnet looks below.

Get the Look:

Lovers and Friends Tianna Dress

Shop now: $228; revolve.com

Moda Operandi Ludovic de Saint Sernin Fishnet Maxi Dress

Shop now: $550; modaoperandi.com

Urban Outfitters Rere Diamante Dress

Shop now: $169; urbanoutfitters.com

Boohoo Crochet Midi Dress

Shop now: $22 (Originally $55); boohoo.com

Asos Diamante Midi Dress

Shop now: $53 with code FAVES25 (Originally $71); asos.com