Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath

She basically shut down the GQ Men of the Year party.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on November 18, 2022 @ 03:00PM

Megan Fox
Megan Fox. Photo:

Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ

I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox. 

Yesterday evening, Megan Fox showed off all of her curves at the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles. She dressed in a completely see-through fishnet gown that revealed a bra- and panty-like attire. The dress featured a super-high leg slit and sexy off-the-shoulder detail with a thick edge stitching. If you look closely, the dress is also adorned with glitter, making this style statement a smashing hit. 

For shoes, the actress went with remarkably stringy heels and paired them with the tiniest handbag ever. And clutching that micro-mini bag are some icy-blue, claw-like nails. But we can’t talk about Fox’s ensemble without discussing her gorgeous locks. Thanks to Andrew Fitzsimons, the star showed up in a full-on messy bun created with the hairstylist’s very own haircare line. Fitzsimons also tailored Kourtney Kardashian’s hair for the evening, who like BFF Megan Fox, wore a revealing mesh top, driving the see-through trend home Take the style into your own hands by shopping these fishnet looks below.

