Anya Taylor-Joy's Matching Pink Set Is Parisian-Chic Meets "Clueless"

Anya Taylor-Joy is making moves. The Queen’s Gambit star has been strutting through New York City promoting her new film The Menu, which hits theaters on November 18. And let me just tell you, she has been dressing the part. It comes as no surprise, as her character “Margot” looks absolutely stunning in the film, especially in her custom silk Fleur du Mal dress that she wears throughout the film.

Each day of her trip, Taylor-Joy has been sporting some seriously fashionable looks. On Monday, we were seeing red as the actress wore a complete monochromatic look. She continued the monochrome theme later that night with an all-blue red carpet ‘fit by Alexander McQueen. Taylor-Joy has since been spotted in fitted belt coats, lingerie-inspired dresses, Dior gowns, and more, but I must say, yesterday’s ensemble was something else.

She headed to SiriusXM to talk The Menu dressed in an all-pink matching set, which gave us majorClueless vibes. The set was made of a thick knit material, with the micro mini skirt featuring an A-line silhouette, chunky ribbing, and a side pocket. A whimsical bow adorns the upper right chest of the matching sweater, while a line of buttons and a zipper decorate the front. And don’t forget about the cuffed sleeves and collared neckline, which completed the preppy look.

Taylor-Joy isn’t the only celebrity who loves a good matching set. Taylor Swift dressed in a flashy silver two-piece for Instagram, Selena Gomez jumped on the Parisian look in a black-and-white gingham ‘fit, and Sydney Sweeney even opted for a similar pink style during her own New York excursion. But where Taylor-Joy sets herself apart is with her accessories. She completed the style with a pair of cloud-white Louboutin pumps, which spotlighted the skinniest heels I’ve seen in a while and a super pointy toe. For jewelry, the actress decorated her fingers with multiple large, round rings.

Shop the look below to make like Anya.

Get the Look:

Revolve Allister Cardigan

Shop now: $167; revolve.com

Revolve Allister Mini Skirt

Shop now: $141; revolve.com

Reformation Corynn Two-Piece Set

Shop now: $168; reformation.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Tweed Blazer

Shop now: $120; abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Tweed Mini Skort

Shop now: $60; abercrombie.com

Cider Lady Blue Jacket and Skirt Set

Shop now: $48; cider.com

Free People Laurel Set

Shop now: $168; freepeople.com