Emily Blunt Wore the Ultra-Flattering, Sexy Shirt Trend Jennifer Lopez Loves, Too

We all love a fashion hack. Whether it’s a one-second trick to make all your outfits look more expensive (like the one Angelina Jolie has used for years) or a simple styling hack that makes wearing micro minis a little less, well, scary, courtesy of Julia Roberts, stars are the ultimate source of secret sartorial tips (duh!). But the latest Hollywood-approved fashion trick might just be the best.

Emily Blunt has been serving style on style, and a recent look of hers proves that the suit set is still very much here to stay. It’s casual, but it’s chic! It’s in the hue of the season (ahem, brown)! And it reminds us about a very simple hack that Jennifer Lopez is also a fan of.

Underneath Blunt’s Derek Lam 10 Crosby set, which includes the soon-to-be-released Ronnie Wide-Leg Pants and Heidi Collarless Jacket, is an unassuming chocolate brown crop top that exposes just the right amount of skin. But the shirt’s real standout detail is its ruched detailing that created the illusion of a snatched waist. Get ready to exclusively wear this shirt trend from here on out.

Emily Blunt. Instagram.com/highheelprncess

Shirred detailing down the front has been around for a long time, but it’s recently been thrust back into the spotlight because it’s been spotted on a slew of celebrities. Lopez wore a center-seam ruched shirt earlier this year, prompting me to write a piece on how she revealed my best-kept secret for a snatched waist. Now, I’m again propelled to cover the unassuming trend because of Blunt — but TBH, I don’t think this hack can be stressed enough, so listen up.

The ruched — or shirred — detailing brings everything inward and acts as a sort of camouflage, giving you the illusion of a snatched waist. TL;DR? Shirred shirts are like elevated shapewear (most are also made from compressive fabric) but obviously look more stylish than traditional shapewear. A wardrobe win-win.

So many brands have released their own version of the ruched shirt trend, like this slim-fitting Reformation top with cute puff sleeves or this expensive-looking Abercrombie & Fitch top that’s certain to make all your fall ‘fits 10-times cooler.

