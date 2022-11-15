Fashion Look of the Day Julia Roberts Wore a Micro Mini With This Vastly Underrated Accessory Trend It’s an essential if you want to wear something short this season. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Julia Roberts. Photo: MEGA/GC Images Everyone’s been wearing micro minis like it’s nobody’s business, and honestly, the trend is about as ageless as it gets. Julia Roberts just made a case for this during a recent (rare) outing, along with ushering in a style hack for making the micro trend a little bit more wearable this time of year: tights. On November 14, Roberts stepped out to attend the SeriousFun New York City Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and her stripes-on-stripes ‘fit was hard to miss. The actress opted for a two-piece set that consisted of a gray-and-white mini skirt and matching blazer. Underneath, she went with a crisp, white button down, tying the look together with a striped necktie. Roberts layered up on the chilly fall evening with an oversized striped jacket, complete with a cheer-y pop of yellow that matched her contagious smile. We’re all for the matching set because, well, you see how good Roberts looks — but we’re also totally into her mini skirt-and-tights combo. As mentioned before, micro bottoms have been trending hard for a while now (Hailey Bieber just wore a barely there one while out in Los Angeles), but there’s something a bit more sensible about Roberts’ styling. Obviously, it’s practical; when it’s 40-degrees out, the last thing you want is a full-leg moment, because hey, the wind can bite. But the solution is simple, and it won’t require you to give up your micro during the winter months. Instead, throw on a pair of tights and call it a day. Easy, peasy! Tights, an underrated accessory that can really change the entire look of an outfit, have also been making their comeback in recent months. Fishnets have especially been an obvious front-runner — probably because of their textured, sexy nature — but TBH, Roberts makes a convincing case for a good ol’ pair of black tights. They’re simple! They’re easy! They’re chic! And most importantly, they’ll keep your legs warm. A win-win. Worth mentioning: Investing in good quality, rip-resistant tights, like the ones from Sheertex, saves a lot of time, money, and hassle. Unlike an $8 drugstore pair you’d probably rip the second you put one toe in, pricier, high-quality tights can withstand a little more tugging and force. Shop some of the best tights on the internet from Spanx, Wolford, and Sheertex. Get the Look: Spanx Tight-End TightsShop now: $28; spanx.com Wolford Velvet de Luxe Semi-Opaque TightsShop now: $49; nordstrom.com Spanx Reversible Mid-Thigh Shaping TightsShop now: $34; spanx.com Nordstrom Shimmer Sheer Control-Top TightsShop now: $15; nordstrom.com Swedish Stockings Svea Premium Opaque TightsShop now: $35; nordstrom.com Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist TightsShop now: $25 (Originally $59); sheertex.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: This Italian Shoe Brand With a Big Hollywood Following Already Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale This Sustainable Denim Brand Is an Open Secret in Hollywood — and It’s Up to 61% Off at Nordstrom Jennifer Garner’s Relatable Outfit Includes the Comfy Boot Every Hollywood Mom Owns