Julia Roberts Wore a Micro Mini With This Vastly Underrated Accessory Trend

Everyone’s been wearing micro minis like it’s nobody’s business, and honestly, the trend is about as ageless as it gets. Julia Roberts just made a case for this during a recent (rare) outing, along with ushering in a style hack for making the micro trend a little bit more wearable this time of year: tights.

On November 14, Roberts stepped out to attend the SeriousFun New York City Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and her stripes-on-stripes ‘fit was hard to miss. The actress opted for a two-piece set that consisted of a gray-and-white mini skirt and matching blazer. Underneath, she went with a crisp, white button down, tying the look together with a striped necktie. Roberts layered up on the chilly fall evening with an oversized striped jacket, complete with a cheer-y pop of yellow that matched her contagious smile.

We’re all for the matching set because, well, you see how good Roberts looks — but we’re also totally into her mini skirt-and-tights combo. As mentioned before, micro bottoms have been trending hard for a while now (Hailey Bieber just wore a barely there one while out in Los Angeles), but there’s something a bit more sensible about Roberts’ styling. Obviously, it’s practical; when it’s 40-degrees out, the last thing you want is a full-leg moment, because hey, the wind can bite. But the solution is simple, and it won’t require you to give up your micro during the winter months. Instead, throw on a pair of tights and call it a day. Easy, peasy!

Tights, an underrated accessory that can really change the entire look of an outfit, have also been making their comeback in recent months. Fishnets have especially been an obvious front-runner — probably because of their textured, sexy nature — but TBH, Roberts makes a convincing case for a good ol’ pair of black tights. They’re simple! They’re easy! They’re chic! And most importantly, they’ll keep your legs warm. A win-win.

Worth mentioning: Investing in good quality, rip-resistant tights, like the ones from Sheertex, saves a lot of time, money, and hassle. Unlike an $8 drugstore pair you’d probably rip the second you put one toe in, pricier, high-quality tights can withstand a little more tugging and force.

Shop some of the best tights on the internet from Spanx, Wolford, and Sheertex.

