Fashion Look of the Day Hailey Bieber Wore a Barely-There Micro Mini Skirt With the Chunkiest Boots And somehow, it worked. By Eva Thomas Published on November 14, 2022 @ 03:00PM Hailey Bieber. Photo: Splash News It looks like the micro minis we saw skyrocket in popularity earlier this year are still hanging in strong. Even with a dip in temperatures (some parts of the country have already seen their first snowfall!), it's still the season of showing off your legs, and TBH, we're here for it. Supermodel Hailey Bieber isn't afraid to stray from the expected attire, and that's exactly what makes her street style so intriguing every single day. She switches off between ultra-oversized pants and barely-there minis, proof this girl really can wear anything. Most recently, though, she went with the latter: a micro mini skirt from Edikted that was so small, we weren't sure it was there at all. But alas, said black mini with a thigh-high slit to boot, was there, and it certainly made a statement even though it was so teeny tiny. Bieber paired the micro skirt with a fall-approved staple: chunky, knee-high combat boots from Balenciaga that were a stark contrast to her barely-there skirt. Her exact pair of big, bold footwear costs $1,400, but don't fret — there are lots of similar chunky boot options you can shop for under $150 (like these spot-on dupes from Steve Madden). She rounded out the look with an oversized moto jacket with yellow arm detailing, a simple black Balenciaga shirt, and trending Prada Cleo bag in which she opted for the cheery yellow colorway, nicely tying in the pop of color on her jacket. The main takeaway from Bieber's unexpected fall look is the power of playing with proportions. When you opt for a mini skirt like the supermodel's, go a bit more oversized on top to best balance out the micro silhouette. Chunky boots à la Bieber add a grungy touch that keeps the look cool-girl sexy, too. Shop the daring micro mini trend below; then, make like Bieber and go big with your styling. Get the Look: Edikted Dasha Micro Mini SkirtShop now: $44; nordstrom.com Reformation Kiara SkirtShop now: $98; reformation.com Steve Madden Cameron Satin Mini SkirtShop now: $49; nordstrom.com House of CB Nisha Sculpting Mini SkirtShop now: $119; nordstrom.com Mango Satin Mini SkirtShop now: $50; nordstrom.com Free People Annalise Side-Vent Velvet Mini Skirt Shop now: $60; freepeople.com French Connection Patty Faux Suede Mini SkirtShop now: $98; nordstrom.com Mother Smokin' High-Waist Raw-Hem Denim Mini SkirtShop now: $168; nordstrom.com