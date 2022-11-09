Even Supermodels Are Wearing the Comfy House Pants We’re Afraid to Wear in Public

Sarah Jessica Parker is also a fan of this trend.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022 @ 03:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo:

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

I am declaring the beginning of the end of fashion rules. Yes, there are trends — and they’re fun to follow — but fashion is about wearing what you want, whenever you want, which means if you want to wear sweatpants outside of the house, we say, hell yes! Sarah Jessica Parker was on to something early, and more celebrities are following suit. 

This time around, it wasn’t SJP who we spotted in the “house pants” that we were once afraid to wear outside of the house. No, this latest sighting comes from a supermodel who’s certainly no stranger to comfy activewear, either. Specifically, she’s no stranger to activewear from Hollywood ‘It’ label Alo Yoga, which is why it makes sense that her cozy, luxe-looking light-brown sweatpants are from the brand. 

Ambrosio wore its buttery-soft Accolade style — and I can attest to said softness because I own the straight-leg version, which I have basically been living in ever since I got them last year. The sweats are made from a dreamy French terry you have to feel to believe and have a relaxed-fitting silhouette that’s oh-so-comfy; there’s nothing I dislike more than too-tight sweats, and these strike the perfect balance between fitted and loose. Unlike my straight-leg iteration,the supermodel's pair has elastic cuffs that are better for showing off your shoes. For Ambosio, said footwear was a pair of chunky white sneakers that are a no-brainer pairing.

The best part of this entire look? The Ambrosio-approved sweatpants are currently 30 percent off during Alo’s Singles Day sale. This means there’s truly no better time than now to get in on the trend that can and should be worn inside and outside of the house. Shop some of Alo’s best sweats below. You’ll be happy to have them on hand this season — and beyond.

Get the Look: 

Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpants in Gravel
Shop now: $82 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpants in Black
Shop now: $82 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpants in Athletic Heather Grey
Shop now: $82 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Accolade Straight-Leg Sweatpants in Gravel
Shop now: $82 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Accolade Straight-Leg Sweatpants in Black
Shop now: $$82 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
Celebs in Etica Jeans
This Sustainable Denim Brand Is an Open Secret in Hollywood — and It’s Up to 61% Off at Nordstrom
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Styled a Lazy-Girl Outfit with a Fall-Approved Accessory — and Somehow, It Worked
Nordstrom Holiday Sale
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are 15 Things Worth Buying for Up to 60% Off in Nordstrom’s Holiday Sale
Early BF Amazon Designer Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off
Amazon fashion early Black Friday deals
Amazon Just Launched Its Early Black Friday Fashion Sale With Incredible Deals for Up to 74% Off
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Combined '90s- and '00s-Style Pieces to Create the Perfect Throwback Look
Oprah's Favorite Things Girlfriend Leggings
Shoppers Say They’ve “Never Felt So Confident” While Wearing These Oprah-Approved Leggings
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Challenged Fall Fashion with This Head-Turning, Bright Neon Outfit
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Wore the Forgotten Boot Trend That’s Basically a Requirement for Fall
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Ushered in the Practical Bag Trend That’s a No-Brainer for the Season
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker's Unassuming Cozy Outfit Isn't for Everyone, but It Should Be
Alessandra Ambrosio Just Gave Us a New Fall Layering Idea With Her Comfortable Onesie
Alessandra Ambrosio Just Gave Us a New Fall Layering Idea With Her Comfortable Onesie
LOTD 10/20
Selena Gomez’s Casual Night-Out Outfit Makes a Case for Chunky Sweaters and Billowy Pants
Amazon Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Wore a Ridiculous Pair of Pants With Fall 2022’s Big Boot Trend
Amazon Deals You Can Still Buy
Amazon’s Early Access Sale Is Basically Extended Thanks to These 20 Day-After Deals Up to 71% Off