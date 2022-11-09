Even Supermodels Are Wearing the Comfy House Pants We’re Afraid to Wear in Public

I am declaring the beginning of the end of fashion rules. Yes, there are trends — and they’re fun to follow — but fashion is about wearing what you want, whenever you want, which means if you want to wear sweatpants outside of the house, we say, hell yes! Sarah Jessica Parker was on to something early, and more celebrities are following suit.

This time around, it wasn’t SJP who we spotted in the “house pants” that we were once afraid to wear outside of the house. No, this latest sighting comes from a supermodel who’s certainly no stranger to comfy activewear, either. Specifically, she’s no stranger to activewear from Hollywood ‘It’ label Alo Yoga, which is why it makes sense that her cozy, luxe-looking light-brown sweatpants are from the brand.

Ambrosio wore its buttery-soft Accolade style — and I can attest to said softness because I own the straight-leg version, which I have basically been living in ever since I got them last year. The sweats are made from a dreamy French terry you have to feel to believe and have a relaxed-fitting silhouette that’s oh-so-comfy; there’s nothing I dislike more than too-tight sweats, and these strike the perfect balance between fitted and loose. Unlike my straight-leg iteration,the supermodel's pair has elastic cuffs that are better for showing off your shoes. For Ambosio, said footwear was a pair of chunky white sneakers that are a no-brainer pairing.

The best part of this entire look? The Ambrosio-approved sweatpants are currently 30 percent off during Alo’s Singles Day sale. This means there’s truly no better time than now to get in on the trend that can and should be worn inside and outside of the house. Shop some of Alo’s best sweats below. You’ll be happy to have them on hand this season — and beyond.

