Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Flat Shoe Trend People Love to Hate

It’s probably not the one you’re thinking of.

Published on November 8, 2022

The last thing you want to deal with right now is being uncomfortable. There’s already enough going on in the world that’s making everyone feel uneasy, so being, well, uneasy on your feet just isn’t the vibe. Wobbly, sky-high heels are being replaced by sensible, low-to-the-ground shoes, like the hotly debated loafers that are gaining a foothold for fall, whether you like it or not. 

Gigi Hadid, a loafer-lover through and through, just stepped out in the shoe that’s basically the No. 1 flat footwear pick of the moment. Ballet flats have officially met their match — but it’s only because the loafer, which is most synonymous with prep school fashion or your grandpa’s shoe closet, is a slightly more sensible option for the chillier months. Socks with loafers, guys!

But let’s get back to Hadid. The supermodel stepped out in Vagabond Shoemaker’s best-selling Penny Loafer, a classic take on the footwear that’s received many upgrades in recent months. We’re talking chunky platform soles, elaborate adornments, and more of the like. Hadid’s exact pair doesn’t have any out-there bells and whistles, making it a smart pick if you’re just trying to go for an easy, sensible option.

The supermodel wore her loafers with black socks — proof that the socks-and-loafer trend isn’t going anywhere, which is a good thing because frankly, it’s the only way to wear the flat shoes come fall and winter. The rest of her outfit was easygoing and low-key, her typical M.O., and included khaki cargos and a fitted V-neck tank top, which are no-brainer pieces to have on hand year-round. A white handbag and layered necklaces rounded out the look with eye-catching ease. Well done, Hadid. 

All that to say, this is your sign to get a pair of loafers, so it’s a good thing we did the hard work for you and rounded out the best of the preppy shoes below. Shop the No. 1 fall footwear trend from Vagabond Shoemakers, M.Gemi, Alohas, and more, ahead.

