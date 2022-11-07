Jessica Simpson Wore the Break-Your-Ankle Boot Trend That’s 100% Worth the Risk

Hey, it’s for the sake of fashion.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on November 7, 2022 @ 03:47PM

Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson. Photo:

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Have you ever risked it all for the sake of fashion? That answer is probably yes. Even if you can’t think of a time in recent memory, it’s highly likely that you did (or, well, wore) something “precarious” in your lifetime. For me, that piece is a mini skirt I wore nonstop in high school that was way too short for my own good; I cringe thinking about it. 

For Jessica Simpson, it seems her risky fashion move involves a boot that’s trending hard for fall 2022. I guess some things are worth risking it all for — and TBH, these break-your-ankle shoes (named as such because, well, you get the idea) are 100 percent worth trying, even if they’re an accident waiting to happen.`

The boots in question? Platform ankle boots. The reason they’re worth the risk? They have an inherent cool factor to them that can be seen from miles away (and yes, they can also be heard from miles away thanks to that clunky sole that literally makes a statement with each step). We’re not sure about the exact brand of Simpson’s pair, but the DNA of most of these break-your-ankle boots is all the same: a simple silhouette, 3-inch-plus block heel, and a platform base. The one thing that seems to vary? The toe shape, which can range from a ’90s square-toe à la Simpson’s to a classic rounded front

Simpson paired her platform ankle boots with graphic skinny jeans, a simple white T-shirt, and a leather jacket. She rounded out the look with an oversized black tote bag and equally oversized sunglasses, while turquoise jewels added a welcome pop of color. 

It’s a simple outfit combo that turned into a standout all thanks to Simpson’s shoes of choice. TL;DR? This is your sign to invest in a pair of platform boots (and you know we’re only half kidding about the break-your-ankle part). And if you’re not ready to go sky-high just yet, you can also pick your level of platform. Below, shop some of our favorite platform boots from brands like Steve Madden, Larroudé, Naked Wolfe, and Rag & Bone

Get the Look: 

Steve Madden Cobra Platform Boot
Shop now: $102 (Originally $170); nordstrom.com

Naked Wolfe Sugar Platform Boots
Shop now: $300; nordstrom.com

Open Edit Jasper Platform Boot
Shop now: $70–$75 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com

Larroudé Dolly Boot in Black Suede
Shop now: $475; larroude.com

Circus by Sam Edelman Stace Platform Boot
Shop now: $84 (Originally $120); nordstrom.com

Aqua Penn Platform Booties
Shop now: $188; bloomingdales.com

Rag & Bone Matrix Platform Bootie
Shop now: $625; nordstrom.com

Aldo Grandstep Platform Bootie
Shop now: $100–$130; nordstrom.com

Lisa Vicky Bam Platform Bootie
Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

Dolce Vita Ulyses Platform Bootie
Shop now: $190; nordstrom.com

