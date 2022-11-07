Fashion Look of the Day Jessica Simpson Wore the Break-Your-Ankle Boot Trend That’s 100% Worth the Risk Hey, it’s for the sake of fashion. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 7, 2022 @ 03:47PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jessica Simpson. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Have you ever risked it all for the sake of fashion? That answer is probably yes. Even if you can’t think of a time in recent memory, it’s highly likely that you did (or, well, wore) something “precarious” in your lifetime. For me, that piece is a mini skirt I wore nonstop in high school that was way too short for my own good; I cringe thinking about it. For Jessica Simpson, it seems her risky fashion move involves a boot that’s trending hard for fall 2022. I guess some things are worth risking it all for — and TBH, these break-your-ankle shoes (named as such because, well, you get the idea) are 100 percent worth trying, even if they’re an accident waiting to happen.` The boots in question? Platform ankle boots. The reason they’re worth the risk? They have an inherent cool factor to them that can be seen from miles away (and yes, they can also be heard from miles away thanks to that clunky sole that literally makes a statement with each step). We’re not sure about the exact brand of Simpson’s pair, but the DNA of most of these break-your-ankle boots is all the same: a simple silhouette, 3-inch-plus block heel, and a platform base. The one thing that seems to vary? The toe shape, which can range from a ’90s square-toe à la Simpson’s to a classic rounded front. Simpson paired her platform ankle boots with graphic skinny jeans, a simple white T-shirt, and a leather jacket. She rounded out the look with an oversized black tote bag and equally oversized sunglasses, while turquoise jewels added a welcome pop of color. It’s a simple outfit combo that turned into a standout all thanks to Simpson’s shoes of choice. TL;DR? This is your sign to invest in a pair of platform boots (and you know we’re only half kidding about the break-your-ankle part). And if you’re not ready to go sky-high just yet, you can also pick your level of platform. Below, shop some of our favorite platform boots from brands like Steve Madden, Larroudé, Naked Wolfe, and Rag & Bone. Get the Look: Steve Madden Cobra Platform BootShop now: $102 (Originally $170); nordstrom.com Naked Wolfe Sugar Platform BootsShop now: $300; nordstrom.com Open Edit Jasper Platform BootShop now: $70–$75 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com Larroudé Dolly Boot in Black SuedeShop now: $475; larroude.com Circus by Sam Edelman Stace Platform BootShop now: $84 (Originally $120); nordstrom.com Aqua Penn Platform BootiesShop now: $188; bloomingdales.com Rag & Bone Matrix Platform BootieShop now: $625; nordstrom.com Aldo Grandstep Platform BootieShop now: $100–$130; nordstrom.com Lisa Vicky Bam Platform BootieShop now: $120; nordstrom.com Dolce Vita Ulyses Platform BootieShop now: $190; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: I Finally Found My New Go-To Office Pants, and No, They're Not What You Think Jennifer Garner’s Relatable Outfit Includes the Comfy Boot Every Hollywood Mom Owns Oprah’s Favorite Things List of 2022 Is Finally Here — and TBH, It’s the Best One Yet