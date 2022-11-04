Fashion Look of the Day Gigi Hadid Combined '90s- and '00s-Style Pieces to Create the Perfect Throwback Look It’s the best of both worlds. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Let’s rewind back to the early 2000s: It was the era of laced camis, overly long tees, and low-rise jeans. Sound familiar? It should, because it’s an awful lot like the current fashion scene. Whether you’re on board with the early ‘00s-style wave or not, it’s here, and it’s coming in hot. Just look at Gigi Hadid for proof. The model stepped out in NYC yesterday sporting a lapel, button-down vest, seamless cardigan, and a pair of what could be your dad’s jeans. Now, I know that doesn’t sound like an early 2000’s fit, but here’s the kicker: the jeans were low rise. You probably won’t find me wearing the trend, but Hadid rocks it, as she pairs the pants with a nylon-stretch belt. Not to mention, the pants feature total-‘00s decals like a bright yellow smiley face and chili red stripe. For accessories, the model went with chunky heart earrings, candy-like layered necklaces (like this BaubleBar find), and a mini floral bag. She also threw on some round sunnies, which look like the pair she wore in early October. Who knows, maybe Hadid is an accessory repeater — and I’m so here for it. But the real icing on the cake was Hadid’s Reformation loafers and bubblegum-pink tube socks. She makes the contrasting elements work, and even makes a case for the ‘90s-inspired combo. Hailey Bieber recently wore the same sock trend, and I hope it continues on for a while. Shop Hadid-inspired jeans, loafers, and socks, below. You’ll be bringing the best of the ‘90s and ‘00s together. Get the Look: Free People Classic Tube SocksShop now: $14; freepeople.com Skims Sport Crew SocksShop now: $10; skims.com Ami De Cœur Plain SocksShop now: $50; ssense.com Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer Shop now: $248; reformation.com Birdies The Starling Loafer Shop now: $140; birdies.com Cole Haan Tully DriverShop now: $150; colehaan.com Vionic Selah LoaferShop now: $140; dsw.com Everlane the Everyone Vintage JeanShop now: $59 (Originally $118); everlane.com AE Low-Rise ‘90s Straight JeanShop now: $30 (Originally $50); ae.com BDG ‘90s Mid-Rise Bootcut JeanShop now: $25 (Originally $69); urbanoutfitters.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: Sarah Jessica Parker Styled a Lazy-Girl Outfit with a Fall-Approved Accessory — and Somehow, It Worked Taylor Swift and I Both Can’t Get Enough of This Velvet, Lacy Dress — but It’s Selling Out Fast Jennifer Lawrence Wore Every Lazy Girl’s Dream Outfit With a Divisive Pair of $820 Shoes