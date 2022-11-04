Gigi Hadid Combined '90s- and '00s-Style Pieces to Create the Perfect Throwback Look

Let’s rewind back to the early 2000s: It was the era of laced camis, overly long tees, and low-rise jeans. Sound familiar? It should, because it’s an awful lot like the current fashion scene. Whether you’re on board with the early ‘00s-style wave or not, it’s here, and it’s coming in hot. Just look at Gigi Hadid for proof.

The model stepped out in NYC yesterday sporting a lapel, button-down vest, seamless cardigan, and a pair of what could be your dad’s jeans. Now, I know that doesn’t sound like an early 2000’s fit, but here’s the kicker: the jeans were low rise. You probably won’t find me wearing the trend, but Hadid rocks it, as she pairs the pants with a nylon-stretch belt. Not to mention, the pants feature total-‘00s decals like a bright yellow smiley face and chili red stripe.

For accessories, the model went with chunky heart earrings, candy-like layered necklaces (like this BaubleBar find), and a mini floral bag. She also threw on some round sunnies, which look like the pair she wore in early October. Who knows, maybe Hadid is an accessory repeater — and I’m so here for it.

But the real icing on the cake was Hadid’s Reformation loafers and bubblegum-pink tube socks. She makes the contrasting elements work, and even makes a case for the ‘90s-inspired combo. Hailey Bieber recently wore the same sock trend, and I hope it continues on for a while.

Shop Hadid-inspired jeans, loafers, and socks, below. You’ll be bringing the best of the ‘90s and ‘00s together.

