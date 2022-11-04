Gigi Hadid Combined '90s- and '00s-Style Pieces to Create the Perfect Throwback Look

It’s the best of both worlds.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on November 4, 2022 @ 03:00PM

Gigi Hadid
Photo:

Getty Images

Let’s rewind back to the early 2000s: It was the era of laced camis, overly long tees, and low-rise jeans. Sound familiar? It should, because it’s an awful lot like the current fashion scene. Whether you’re on board with the early ‘00s-style wave or not, it’s here, and it’s coming in hot. Just look at Gigi Hadid for proof.

The model stepped out in NYC yesterday sporting a lapel, button-down vest, seamless cardigan, and a pair of what could be your dad’s jeans. Now, I know that doesn’t sound like an early 2000’s fit, but here’s the kicker: the jeans were low rise. You probably won’t find me wearing the trend, but Hadid rocks it, as she pairs the pants with a nylon-stretch belt. Not to mention, the pants feature total-‘00s decals like a bright yellow smiley face and chili red stripe. 

For accessories, the model went with chunky heart earrings, candy-like layered necklaces (like this BaubleBar find), and a mini floral bag. She also threw on some round sunnies, which look like the pair she wore in early October. Who knows, maybe Hadid is an accessory repeater — and I’m so here for it. 

But the real icing on the cake was Hadid’s Reformation loafers and bubblegum-pink tube socks. She makes the contrasting elements work, and even makes a case for the ‘90s-inspired combo. Hailey Bieber recently wore the same sock trend, and I hope it continues on for a while. 

Shop Hadid-inspired jeans, loafers, and socks, below. You’ll be bringing the best of the ‘90s and ‘00s together.    

Get the Look: 

Free People Classic Tube Socks
Shop now: $14; freepeople.com

Skims Sport Crew Socks
Shop now: $10; skims.com

Ami De Cœur Plain Socks
Shop now: $50; ssense.com

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer  
Shop now: $248; reformation.com

Birdies The Starling Loafer  
Shop now: $140; birdies.com

Cole Haan Tully Driver
Shop now: $150; colehaan.com

Vionic Selah Loafer
Shop now: $140; dsw.com

Everlane the Everyone Vintage Jean
Shop now: $59 (Originally $118); everlane.com

AE Low-Rise ‘90s Straight Jean
Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); ae.com

BDG ‘90s Mid-Rise Bootcut Jean
Shop now: $25 (Originally $69); urbanoutfitters.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

