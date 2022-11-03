Sarah Jessica Parker Styled a Lazy-Girl Outfit with a Fall-Approved Accessory — and Somehow, It Worked

There’s no stopping her now.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 @ 03:35PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Photo:

Getty Images

Ever since I started pursuing journalism, I’ve been compared to Miss Carrie Bradshaw — and I’m not mad about it. Who wouldn’t want to emulate her insightful allure and positive outlook? And don’t forget about her sense of fashion; it’s the jewel in the crown. Another reason I love the comparison? Sarah Jessica Parker, the genius behind the Carrie Bradshaw character, is just as much of a fashion icon IRL. And sometimes, she takes some style days off, reminding everyone (and myself!) that it’s okay to step out in your best lazy-girl outfit and still be that girl. 

Yesterday, SJP stepped out on the set of And Just Like That in a pair of gray drawstring sweats and a blue-gray, long-sleeved shirt, similar to this fitted Lululemon pick. She tucked the front part of the shirt into her pants and called it a day — and let’s face it, we’ve all been there. But of course, our girl SJP didn’t stop there. She paired the ‘fit with a boxy, cream-colored utility jacket (think: Brixton’s beige coat) and some matching wedge clogs. For accessories, the actress threw on some transparent shades, tube socks, a hat, and a tote bag that makes a statement for more than one reason. 

If you look closely, the bag is adorned with hot pink strips of tape that read off a list of Democratic candidate names, such as Tim Ryan, Beto O’Rourke, and Catherine Cortez Masto. It’s unclear whether or not this bag was a part of the character’s costume or if SJP opted for it herself in support of voting in the upcoming midterm elections — either way, a political statement was definitely being made. 

Though, I can confirm that her wide-brim hat was only for the cameras. It works just as well with her sweats as it did her glam Carrie getup, and gives me the courage to wear my own unconventional clothing accessories along with cozy staples. If this fashion choice does the same for you, shop similar comfy-girl picks, along with some statement pieces below.           

Get the Look: 

Brixton Piper Wool Hat

Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com

Gigi Pip Scottie Wide Brim Fedora

Shop now: $124; gigipip.com

Lack of Color Stone Rancher Wool Hat

Shop now: $149; saksfifthavenue.com

J.Crew Magic Rinse Relaxed Jogger

Shop now: $58 with code SHOPNOW (Originally $90); jcrew.com

Everlane the Track Jogger

Shop now: $78; everlane.com

Alo Soho Sweatpant 

Shop now: $108; aloyoga.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Ushered in the Practical Bag Trend That’s a No-Brainer for the Season
LOTD-10/31
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Every Lazy Girl’s Dream Outfit With a Divisive Pair of $820 Shoes
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Wore the Forgotten Boot Trend That’s Basically a Requirement for Fall
LOTD 10/28
Kerry Washington Just Showed Us the Right Way to Wear Leather
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker's Unassuming Cozy Outfit Isn't for Everyone, but It Should Be
These Influencer-Approved Amazon Pieces Deserve Spots in Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe
These Influencer-Approved Amazon Pieces Deserve Spots in Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe
Amazon Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
LOTD 10/20
Selena Gomez’s Casual Night-Out Outfit Makes a Case for Chunky Sweaters and Billowy Pants
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Challenged Fall Fashion with This Head-Turning, Bright Neon Outfit
Editor Fashion Picks
7 Amazon Fashion Deals I’m Convinced Everyone Should Buy for Up to 50% Off in Today’s Big Sale
Mary-Kate Olsen
Of Course, Mary-Kate Olsen Is Making the Big-Coat, Little-Shoes Trend a Thing
Airpods Deal
AirPods Are This Year’s Most Unexpected Celeb-Loved Accessory, and They’re Up to 43% Off Right Now
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker's Brilliant Style Hack Makes This $10 Trend Look So Luxe
Western-inspired fashion roundup
Amazon Just Launched a Store Devoted to This Celebrity-Loved Trend — and Items Start at $16
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Refusing to Leave Her Go-To Winter Outfit Formula Behind for Spring
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Shoe Trend With Fall's Biggest Pants