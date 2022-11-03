Fashion Look of the Day Sarah Jessica Parker Styled a Lazy-Girl Outfit with a Fall-Approved Accessory — and Somehow, It Worked There’s no stopping her now. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 @ 03:35PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Ever since I started pursuing journalism, I’ve been compared to Miss Carrie Bradshaw — and I’m not mad about it. Who wouldn’t want to emulate her insightful allure and positive outlook? And don’t forget about her sense of fashion; it’s the jewel in the crown. Another reason I love the comparison? Sarah Jessica Parker, the genius behind the Carrie Bradshaw character, is just as much of a fashion icon IRL. And sometimes, she takes some style days off, reminding everyone (and myself!) that it’s okay to step out in your best lazy-girl outfit and still be that girl. Yesterday, SJP stepped out on the set of And Just Like That in a pair of gray drawstring sweats and a blue-gray, long-sleeved shirt, similar to this fitted Lululemon pick. She tucked the front part of the shirt into her pants and called it a day — and let’s face it, we’ve all been there. But of course, our girl SJP didn’t stop there. She paired the ‘fit with a boxy, cream-colored utility jacket (think: Brixton’s beige coat) and some matching wedge clogs. For accessories, the actress threw on some transparent shades, tube socks, a hat, and a tote bag that makes a statement for more than one reason. If you look closely, the bag is adorned with hot pink strips of tape that read off a list of Democratic candidate names, such as Tim Ryan, Beto O’Rourke, and Catherine Cortez Masto. It’s unclear whether or not this bag was a part of the character’s costume or if SJP opted for it herself in support of voting in the upcoming midterm elections — either way, a political statement was definitely being made. Though, I can confirm that her wide-brim hat was only for the cameras. It works just as well with her sweats as it did her glam Carrie getup, and gives me the courage to wear my own unconventional clothing accessories along with cozy staples. If this fashion choice does the same for you, shop similar comfy-girl picks, along with some statement pieces below. Get the Look: Brixton Piper Wool Hat Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com Gigi Pip Scottie Wide Brim Fedora Shop now: $124; gigipip.com Lack of Color Stone Rancher Wool Hat Shop now: $149; saksfifthavenue.com J.Crew Magic Rinse Relaxed Jogger Shop now: $58 with code SHOPNOW (Originally $90); jcrew.com Everlane the Track Jogger Shop now: $78; everlane.com Alo Soho Sweatpant Shop now: $108; aloyoga.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: Taylor Swift and I Both Can’t Get Enough of This Velvet, Lacy Dress — but It’s Selling Out Fast Angelina Jolie Has Been Using This 1-Second Styling Trick for Years Jennifer Lawrence Wore Every Lazy Girl’s Dream Outfit With a Divisive Pair of $820 Shoes