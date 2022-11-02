Sienna Miller Wore the Styling Hack That Makes Outfits Look More Expensive

If there’s one thing we love more than a luxe designer piece, it’s a fashion hack that makes your outfit look like a million bucks when you actually spent nothing remotely close to that. And Sienna Miller just reminded us about one of our all-time favorites.

The actress was photographed out in New York City, and frankly, her pastel-hued outfit read more spring 2023 than fall 2022, but we’re totally here for it — and TBH, who’s to say that autumn is strictly reserved for jewel tones and darker neutrals? No one! Wear whichever color you please, and rock it with panache, just like Miller.

Her off-duty look consisted of lilac cargo-style pants that appear a bit more refined than the usual ones we’ve been seeing. She styled the utilitarian bottoms with a bubblegum pink turtleneck from Everlane that she half-tucked into her cargos, rounding out the look with white pointed-toe boots and a coordinating crossbody bag. And that, dear readers, leads us into the aforementioned style hack: white purses.

They make your outfit look like a million bucks, even if that’s just a regular ol’ sweat set, and here’s why: The ultra-versatile accessory, in all of its various shapes and sizes, is crisp, elegant, and clean. Not to mention, it pops against whatever you’re wearing, and as such, acts as the eye-catching element of any outfit. I’ve exclusively been carrying white purses and have officially lost track of how many people stop me to ask about them — that’s how many it’s been.

The white purse market is quite vast, which is a good thing because that means you’ll have no problem finding one to happily carry on your arm (or shoulder). Plus, you can find some for as low as $72. Now that’s an easy-on-your-bank-account, high-impact buy we can get behind. Shop some of our favorite white bags below.

