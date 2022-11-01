Angelina Jolie Has Been Using This 1-Second Styling Trick for Years

If there’s one thing we know for sure about Angelina Jolie, it’s that she’s consistent when it comes to her fashion choices. She clearly knows what she likes, and when you find your MO in the sartorial world — one that can quickly get overwhelming with choices — why not stick with it, right? Right.

Jolie was recently photographed making a quick grocery run in Los Angeles, and TBH, her mom-off-duty look is pretty much the only vibe I’m going for from here on out. Jolie being Jolie — AKA, always appearing elegant even when she’s wearing pieces that lean more, well casual — went for a two-piece lounge set that isn’t your average lounge set. Instead, hers appears to be in a billowy, elevated, linen-cotton poplin fabric that’s still cozy, but looks a bit more luxe than the typical sweats material.

The finishing touch, which might just be one of her most-worn staples to date, is that long, black wool coat that upgrades anything you wear in mere seconds. It’s chic! It’s elevated! It’s timeless! After all, there’s a reason a longline coat like Jolie’s is considered an essential piece in everyone’s wardrobe, a must-buy if you will: It never goes out of style, and Jolie, who has been wearing similar long black coats for years (nay, decades?) is proof of this.

Had Jolie worn her gray lounge set on its own, it might not have come off as elevated as it did with the additional topper. So, if you’re stepping outside of your house in a full-on sweatsuit (which we’re totally here for, BTW), consider throwing on a sleek, black coat to add a touch of sophistication. Plus, the added layer won’t hurt when the temperatures drop. Warmth + style = a wardrobe win-win.

The actress rounded out the look with platform slip-ons, dainty jewels, and, of course, a to-go coffee cup. Our favorite is obviously the chic, black coat, so we rounded up similar styles below.

Get the Look:

Cos Belted Wool-Blend Coat

Shop now: $290; nordstrom.com

Reformation Downing Coat

Shop now: $368; reformation.com

J.Crew New Daphne Topcoat in Italian Boiled Wool

Shop now: $170 (Originally $278); jcrew.com

Halogen Double-Breasted Coat

Shop now: $179; nordstrom.com

Naadam Merino Cashmere Coat With Pockets

Shop now: $350; naadam.co

Avec Les Filles Double-Breasted Metallic Thread Coat

Shop now: $279; nordstrom.com

Cole Haan Signature Slick Belted Long Wool-Blend Coat

Shop now: $500; nordstrom.com

Karl Lagerfedd Paris Wool-Blend Wrap Coat

Shop now: $230 (Originally $350); nordstrom.com

Everlane the Italian ReWool® Long Peacoat

Shop now: $348; everlane.com