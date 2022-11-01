Fashion Look of the Day Angelina Jolie Has Been Using This 1-Second Styling Trick for Years It instantly elevates whatever you’re wearing. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 1, 2022 @ 04:13PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Angelina Jolie. Photo: Backgrid If there’s one thing we know for sure about Angelina Jolie, it’s that she’s consistent when it comes to her fashion choices. She clearly knows what she likes, and when you find your MO in the sartorial world — one that can quickly get overwhelming with choices — why not stick with it, right? Right. Jolie was recently photographed making a quick grocery run in Los Angeles, and TBH, her mom-off-duty look is pretty much the only vibe I’m going for from here on out. Jolie being Jolie — AKA, always appearing elegant even when she’s wearing pieces that lean more, well casual — went for a two-piece lounge set that isn’t your average lounge set. Instead, hers appears to be in a billowy, elevated, linen-cotton poplin fabric that’s still cozy, but looks a bit more luxe than the typical sweats material. The finishing touch, which might just be one of her most-worn staples to date, is that long, black wool coat that upgrades anything you wear in mere seconds. It’s chic! It’s elevated! It’s timeless! After all, there’s a reason a longline coat like Jolie’s is considered an essential piece in everyone’s wardrobe, a must-buy if you will: It never goes out of style, and Jolie, who has been wearing similar long black coats for years (nay, decades?) is proof of this. Had Jolie worn her gray lounge set on its own, it might not have come off as elevated as it did with the additional topper. So, if you’re stepping outside of your house in a full-on sweatsuit (which we’re totally here for, BTW), consider throwing on a sleek, black coat to add a touch of sophistication. Plus, the added layer won’t hurt when the temperatures drop. Warmth + style = a wardrobe win-win. The actress rounded out the look with platform slip-ons, dainty jewels, and, of course, a to-go coffee cup. Our favorite is obviously the chic, black coat, so we rounded up similar styles below. Get the Look: Cos Belted Wool-Blend CoatShop now: $290; nordstrom.com Reformation Downing CoatShop now: $368; reformation.com J.Crew New Daphne Topcoat in Italian Boiled WoolShop now: $170 (Originally $278); jcrew.com Halogen Double-Breasted CoatShop now: $179; nordstrom.com Naadam Merino Cashmere Coat With PocketsShop now: $350; naadam.co Avec Les Filles Double-Breasted Metallic Thread CoatShop now: $279; nordstrom.com Cole Haan Signature Slick Belted Long Wool-Blend CoatShop now: $500; nordstrom.com Karl Lagerfedd Paris Wool-Blend Wrap CoatShop now: $230 (Originally $350); nordstrom.com Everlane the Italian ReWool® Long PeacoatShop now: $348; everlane.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: The Shoe Brand Taking Over Hollywood Just Gave Its Best-Selling Styles an Ethereal Makeover Anne Hathaway Wore the Forgotten Boot Trend That’s Basically a Requirement for Fall Spanx Just Expanded Its Oprah-Loved “Perfect” Collection to Include Dresses