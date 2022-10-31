Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lawrence Wore Every Lazy Girl’s Dream Outfit With a Divisive Pair of $820 Shoes Five seconds to get dressed. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 @ 04:04PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Backgrid Cozy-girl fall is fully underway, and Jennifer Lawrence might as well be the poster girl for this seasonal trend. She just donned the quintessential lazy-girl autumn uniform, and I can now say that she and I have at least one thing in common: We both love a simple look that takes less than five seconds to put together. Time = saved. Lawrence was photographed out and about in New York City on a sunny, warmer-than-usual fall day, but the outfit she wore can just as easily be donned when the temperatures drop into actual autumn territory. The actress, who has been stepping out for strolls more regularly since welcoming her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, slipped into true-blue straight-leg jeans, a welcome change of pace from the ultra-baggy bottoms we've been seeing everywhere. Don’t get us wrong: We’re here for both silhouettes, but Lawrence’s pair is a nice reminder that the tried-and-true ’90s straight-leg is still very much here to stay. The actress paired her blues with a deep-red crewneck sweater that exudes fall vibes to a T. The color looked so stunning with the jean’s wash, plus made her golden locks stand out even more. (Excuse me while I run to add a red knit into my collection.) The finishing touches included her go-to Garrett Leight sunglasses that she regularly wears to block the sun and, ahem, stay incognito, as well as $820 ballet flats from The Row. The skintight footwear option, made from supple Nappa leather that fits like a glove, is certain to stir up some emotions, but whether or not you like them, the fact that they look extremely comfy is undeniable. Though Lawrence’s shoes of choice might be divisive, her two-piece fall look is absolutely not. The no-brainer uniform is cute and comfy (two words we love to use from our sartorial dictionary) and can easily be tailored to your unique styling preferences. Go with a chunky sweater if you like that oversized look or a more-refined take on the pairing with a form-fitting crewneck. Shop sweaters and jeans inspired by Lawrence’s look, below. You’ll be living in these two pieces from here on out. Get the Look: Vince Crewneck Puff-Sleeve SweaterShop now: $334–$445; nordstrom.com Vince Camuto Center Seam Crewneck SweaterShop now: $69; nordstrom.com Madewell Stronger Raglan Pullover SweaterShop now: $110; nordstrom.com Cos Sculpted-Sleeve Merino Wool SweaterShop now: $135; nordstrom.com La Ligne V-Cable Cashmere Crewneck SweaterShop now: $298 (Originally $425); nordstrom.com Agolde '90s Pinch High-Waist Straight-Leg Organic Cotton JeansShop now: $198; nordstrom.com Levi’s Wedgie High-Waist Crop Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $59 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com Re/Done '90s Low-Slung Ripped JeansShop now: $114–$285; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: The Shoe Brand Taking Over Hollywood Just Gave Its Best-Selling Styles an Ethereal Makeover Anne Hathaway Wore the Forgotten Boot Trend That’s Basically a Requirement for Fall Spanx Just Expanded Its Oprah-Loved “Perfect” Collection to Include Dresses