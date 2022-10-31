Jennifer Lawrence Wore Every Lazy Girl’s Dream Outfit With a Divisive Pair of $820 Shoes

Cozy-girl fall is fully underway, and Jennifer Lawrence might as well be the poster girl for this seasonal trend. She just donned the quintessential lazy-girl autumn uniform, and I can now say that she and I have at least one thing in common: We both love a simple look that takes less than five seconds to put together. Time = saved.

Lawrence was photographed out and about in New York City on a sunny, warmer-than-usual fall day, but the outfit she wore can just as easily be donned when the temperatures drop into actual autumn territory. The actress, who has been stepping out for strolls more regularly since welcoming her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, slipped into true-blue straight-leg jeans, a welcome change of pace from the ultra-baggy bottoms we've been seeing everywhere. Don’t get us wrong: We’re here for both silhouettes, but Lawrence’s pair is a nice reminder that the tried-and-true ’90s straight-leg is still very much here to stay.

The actress paired her blues with a deep-red crewneck sweater that exudes fall vibes to a T. The color looked so stunning with the jean’s wash, plus made her golden locks stand out even more. (Excuse me while I run to add a red knit into my collection.) The finishing touches included her go-to Garrett Leight sunglasses that she regularly wears to block the sun and, ahem, stay incognito, as well as $820 ballet flats from The Row. The skintight footwear option, made from supple Nappa leather that fits like a glove, is certain to stir up some emotions, but whether or not you like them, the fact that they look extremely comfy is undeniable.

Though Lawrence’s shoes of choice might be divisive, her two-piece fall look is absolutely not. The no-brainer uniform is cute and comfy (two words we love to use from our sartorial dictionary) and can easily be tailored to your unique styling preferences. Go with a chunky sweater if you like that oversized look or a more-refined take on the pairing with a form-fitting crewneck.

Shop sweaters and jeans inspired by Lawrence’s look, below. You’ll be living in these two pieces from here on out.

