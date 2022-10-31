Jennifer Lawrence Wore Every Lazy Girl’s Dream Outfit With a Divisive Pair of $820 Shoes

Five seconds to get dressed.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 @ 04:04PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

LOTD-10/31
Photo:

Backgrid

Cozy-girl fall is fully underway, and Jennifer Lawrence might as well be the poster girl for this seasonal trend. She just donned the quintessential lazy-girl autumn uniform, and I can now say that she and I have at least one thing in common: We both love a simple look that takes less than five seconds to put together. Time = saved.

Lawrence was photographed out and about in New York City on a sunny, warmer-than-usual fall day, but the outfit she wore can just as easily be donned when the temperatures drop into actual autumn territory. The actress, who has been stepping out for strolls more regularly since welcoming her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, slipped into true-blue straight-leg jeans, a welcome change of pace from the ultra-baggy bottoms we've been seeing everywhere. Don’t get us wrong: We’re here for both silhouettes, but Lawrence’s pair is a nice reminder that the tried-and-true ’90s straight-leg is still very much here to stay. 

The actress paired her blues with a deep-red crewneck sweater that exudes fall vibes to a T. The color looked so stunning with the jean’s wash, plus made her golden locks stand out even more. (Excuse me while I run to add a red knit into my collection.) The finishing touches included her go-to Garrett Leight sunglasses that she regularly wears to block the sun and, ahem, stay incognito, as well as $820 ballet flats from The Row. The skintight footwear option, made from supple Nappa leather that fits like a glove, is certain to stir up some emotions, but whether or not you like them, the fact that they look extremely comfy is undeniable. 

Though Lawrence’s shoes of choice might be divisive, her two-piece fall look is absolutely not. The no-brainer uniform is cute and comfy (two words we love to use from our sartorial dictionary) and can easily be tailored to your unique styling preferences. Go with a chunky sweater if you like that oversized look or a more-refined take on the pairing with a form-fitting crewneck. 

Shop sweaters and jeans inspired by Lawrence’s look, below. You’ll be living in these two pieces from here on out. 

Get the Look: 

Vince Crewneck Puff-Sleeve Sweater
Shop now: $334–$445; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Center Seam Crewneck Sweater
Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

Madewell Stronger Raglan Pullover Sweater
Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Cos Sculpted-Sleeve Merino Wool Sweater
Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

La Ligne V-Cable Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Shop now: $298 (Originally $425); nordstrom.com

Agolde '90s Pinch High-Waist Straight-Leg Organic Cotton Jeans
Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

Levi’s Wedgie High-Waist Crop Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $59 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

Re/Done '90s Low-Slung Ripped Jeans
Shop now: $114–$285; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

