Fashion Look of the Day Kerry Washington Just Showed Us the Right Way to Wear Leather She seriously knows what she's doing. By Ruby McAuliffe Published on October 28, 2022 @ 03:00PM If there's one thing I love, it's a good leather piece. I wish I was lying, but I'm even wearing my favorite vegan leather jacket from Brixton as I write this story. And let's be honest: I have no regrets. Leather is simply one of those timeless pieces that will always be relevant, and if you take good care of it, it will last a lifetime. So when Kerry Washington stepped out in my favorite fashion material, I knew I had to write about it. Earlier this week, the actress jumped on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City. Washington shook up the fashion scene by wearing a pair of chevron leather pants as she spoke about her new Hulu series, Reasonable Doubt, and it's safe to say I'm obsessed with the moto leggings. But it gets better; the Scandal star paired the patchwork-like moto pants with matching leather boots. The knee-high accessory sported gold-toned hardware, a pointed toe, and a spiked, slanted heel, which left me wondering how she managed to walk so gracefully in them. The pairing seamlessly flowed together, making a case for an almost all-leather look (think: the monochromatic trend, but for material). Washington added a structured, Balmain blazer with a deep V-neck, lapels, shoulder pads, and gold, buttoned sleeves. She cinched her waist with a leather belt featuring a chunky buckle. For accessories, the producer went with a chained — you guessed it — leather bag, multiple thin rings, and thick, gold hoops. BaubleBar has a similar pair of hoops that I'm snagging right now. I have Washington's stylist, Law Roach, to thank for this leather 'fit, and I can only hope more leather is in the actress' near future. Shop the Look: Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings Shop now: $110; spanx.com Commando Faux Leather Moto Legging Shop now: $109 (Originally $128); commando.com Marc New York High-Rise Faux Leather Moto Leggings Shop now: $59; bloomingdales.com Nordstrom Faux Leather Moto Leggings Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com Athleta Delancey Gleam Moto Tight Shop now: $55 (Originally $109); athleta.com Topshop Faux Leather Moto Pant Shop now: $45 (Originally $74); asos.com