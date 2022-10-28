If there’s one thing I love, it’s a good leather piece. I wish I was lying, but I’m even wearing my favorite vegan leather jacket from Brixton as I write this story. And let’s be honest: I have no regrets. Leather is simply one of those timeless pieces that will always be relevant, and if you take good care of it, it will last a lifetime. So when Kerry Washington stepped out in my favorite fashion material, I knew I had to write about it.

Earlier this week, the actress jumped on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City. Washington shook up the fashion scene by wearing a pair of chevron leather pants as she spoke about her new Hulu series, Reasonable Doubt, and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed with the moto leggings. But it gets better; the Scandal star paired the patchwork-like moto pants with matching leather boots. The knee-high accessory sported gold-toned hardware, a pointed toe, and a spiked, slanted heel, which left me wondering how she managed to walk so gracefully in them. The pairing seamlessly flowed together, making a case for an almost all-leather look (think: the monochromatic trend, but for material).

Washington added a structured, Balmain blazer with a deep V-neck, lapels, shoulder pads, and gold, buttoned sleeves. She cinched her waist with a leather belt featuring a chunky buckle. For accessories, the producer went with a chained — you guessed it — leather bag, multiple thin rings, and thick, gold hoops. BaubleBar has a similar pair of hoops that I’m snagging right now.

I have Washington’s stylist, Law Roach, to thank for this leather ‘fit, and I can only hope more leather is in the actress’ near future. Shop the powerful, statement-making leather look below.

