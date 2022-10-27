Alexandra Daddario Went Full-Plaid in This Easy Fall Outfit Formula

It'll take you less than five minutes to piece together.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 @ 03:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Alexandra Daddario
Photo:

Getty Images

I am all about simple, practical fashion trends. Give me a white tee and some blue jeans for an apple-picking adventure, and throw me a hot pink jumpsuit for a night out on the town. But you see, just because a ‘fit is easy to pair doesn’t mean it has to be boring; hence, my hot pink jumpsuit moment. Instead, it should encompass all of your favorite style elements, adhere to the current season, and still opt as a mindless fashion choice. So, when I saw Alexandra Daddario strut in a plaid fall jumpsuit and matching jacket, I knew I was all in.

The actress showed up to the star-studded Tiffany & Co. Lock event held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. She was seen cozying up to husband and producer Andrew Form, appearing smitten. But my eyes were only on one thing: her classic fall style.  

Dressed in head-to-toe brown plaid, the Baywatch star was decked out in a four-button jumpsuit with flared pants. The piece perfectly coordinated with her oversized suit jacket, making this style statement easy to recreate. 

Daddario kept with the warm, brown hues and matched a pair of croc-embossed cognac pumps (like these Lauren Ralph Lauren ones from DSW) with a copper-toned suede clutch. For accessories, she went with quintessential gold and silver bangles, a chunky-stone ring, and a pair of oversized studs.

The actress kept her beauty look au naturel with a taupe lip, chestnut smoky eye, and fresh, pink nails (think: OPI’s Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny combo). But for hair, Daddario went a little wild, twisting her brunette locks into an unexpected updo. 

If you’re loving this simple fall fashion ‘fit as much as I am, you’re going to want to snag the below pieces to get the look. 

Get the Look: 

Cider Houndstooth Button Straight-Leg Jumpsuit

Shop now: $36; shopcider.com

Free People Hold Me Tight Jumpsuit

Shop now: $168; freepeople.com

Asos Design Short-Sleeve Tux Belted Jumpsuit

Shop now: $100; asos.com

Madewell Larsen Blazer

Shop now: $188; madewell.com

J.Crew Willa Blazer

Shop now: $209 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $348); jcrew.com

Everlane the Oversized Blazer

Shop now: $228; everlane.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
JLo Boots
Jennifer Lopez’s Favorite Fall Boots Feature the Sexiest Footwear Trend of the Season
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Just Wore the XXL Version of This French Girl Fashion Staple
Faux leather Fashion
Faux-Leather Fashion Is a Must for Fall, and Amazon Is Overflowing With Stylist-Approved Picks
Mary-Kate Olsen
Of Course, Mary-Kate Olsen Is Making the Big-Coat, Little-Shoes Trend a Thing
Chunky Boots
The 7 Best Chunky Loafers of 2022
These Influencer-Approved Amazon Pieces Deserve Spots in Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe
These Influencer-Approved Amazon Pieces Deserve Spots in Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Challenged Fall Fashion with This Head-Turning, Bright Neon Outfit
Gigi Hadid Wore This $TK Blazer, but You Can Get a Similar One for $TK on Amazon
Gigi Hadid Ushered in Fall with This Designer Blazer, and We Found a Similar Style for $70
Katie Holmes October 6 Brown Duster Coat Look of the Day
Katie Holmes Finally Dressed for the Weather With the New “It” Coat of the Season
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Nostalgic Pants Made Her Foolproof Fall Outfit Anything but Basic
Itâs Official: Teddy Bags Are About to Be Everywhere Again This Season
We're Calling It: Teddy Bags Are About to Be Everywhere Again This Season
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Paired the Sexiest Cut-Out Pants With the Ultimate Cozy Fall Staple
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
New Yorkers Styling Free People
Free People Teamed Up With a Viral New York Street Style Photographer to Showcase Its New Fall Collection
J Crew Clothing Haul Story
J.Crew's Comeback Is Going Viral on TikTok, so I Did a Clothing Haul
Fall Fashion Trends
The 10 Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, According to Stylists