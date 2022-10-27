I am all about simple, practical fashion trends. Give me a white tee and some blue jeans for an apple-picking adventure, and throw me a hot pink jumpsuit for a night out on the town. But you see, just because a ‘fit is easy to pair doesn’t mean it has to be boring; hence, my hot pink jumpsuit moment. Instead, it should encompass all of your favorite style elements, adhere to the current season, and still opt as a mindless fashion choice. So, when I saw Alexandra Daddario strut in a plaid fall jumpsuit and matching jacket, I knew I was all in.

The actress showed up to the star-studded Tiffany & Co. Lock event held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. She was seen cozying up to husband and producer Andrew Form, appearing smitten. But my eyes were only on one thing: her classic fall style.

Dressed in head-to-toe brown plaid, the Baywatch star was decked out in a four-button jumpsuit with flared pants. The piece perfectly coordinated with her oversized suit jacket, making this style statement easy to recreate.

Daddario kept with the warm, brown hues and matched a pair of croc-embossed cognac pumps (like these Lauren Ralph Lauren ones from DSW) with a copper-toned suede clutch. For accessories, she went with quintessential gold and silver bangles, a chunky-stone ring, and a pair of oversized studs.

The actress kept her beauty look au naturel with a taupe lip, chestnut smoky eye, and fresh, pink nails (think: OPI’s Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny combo). But for hair, Daddario went a little wild, twisting her brunette locks into an unexpected updo.

If you’re loving this simple fall fashion ‘fit as much as I am, you’re going to want to snag the below pieces to get the look.

Get the Look:

Cider Houndstooth Button Straight-Leg Jumpsuit

Shop now: $36; shopcider.com

Free People Hold Me Tight Jumpsuit

Shop now: $168; freepeople.com

Asos Design Short-Sleeve Tux Belted Jumpsuit

Shop now: $100; asos.com

Madewell Larsen Blazer

Shop now: $188; madewell.com

J.Crew Willa Blazer

Shop now: $209 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $348); jcrew.com

Everlane the Oversized Blazer

Shop now: $228; everlane.com