Lily Collins Just Wore the XXL Version of This French Girl Fashion Staple

It’s got that coveted je ne sais quoi.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 @ 03:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lily Collins
Lily Collins. Photo:

The Image Direct

The number of times my Instagram algorithm has served me French girl fashion is silly at this point — but TBH, my algorithm knows me well. It’s the dressing aesthetic I’m always trying to achieve, and you know exactly the one I’m talking about. It’s all about that je ne sais quoi — AKA, not trying too hard but looking exceptionally put together and chic. The latter word gets used a lot in fashion, but when it comes to French girl style, it’s one that absolutely rings true.

Given my fondness for said French girl fashion, it should come as no surprise that the second I saw Lily Collins’ latest street style look, I knew I had to write about it. The actress wore a quintessential fall outfit that includes the one staple I guarantee every French fashion girl owns: an oversized blazer — but we’ll get to that in a minute. 

The base pieces of Collins’ look are equally mention-worthy. A pair of white trousers (or jeans?) proves that fashion rules are meant to be broken — you know, like how you “can’t wear white after Labor Day.” She styled the crisp bottoms with a pastel green sweater that’s equal parts cozy and cute, topping it all off with a brown, ultra-oversized blazer from The Frankie Shop

Cool doesn’t even begin to describe her blazer. And I know what you’re probably thinking: A blazer, which can sometimes come off as stale, doesn’t always scream ‘cool’, but that all depends on the style. Oversized toppers have been gaining momentum as of late — which seems fitting, as all things baggy and loose have been the preferred silhouette these day. They, in comparison to their more fitted cousin, ooze cool, nonchalant vibes. That said, even when worn oversized, blazers have an inherent elegance and sophistication to them that’s key to achieving that coveted French girl aesthetic.   

No matter what you’re wearing, be it a slip dress, sweater, tank top, or basic white tee, a blazer will pull your look together — while also adding some extra warmth, obviously. It's a win-win. Shop some of our favorite blazers, below.

Get the Look:

The Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer
Shop now: $345; net-a-porter.com

Topshop Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer
Shop now: $121; nordstrom.com

Treasure & Bond Mixed Plaid Blazer
Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

Karen Millen Check Military Longline Blazer
Shop now: $274 (Originally $342); karenmillen.com

Abercrombie Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Shop now: $160 (Originally $200); abercrombie.com

Madewell Redford Plaid Brushed Knit Blazer
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Everlane the Oversized Blazer
Shop now: $228; everlane.com

Avec Les Filles Velvet Collar Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer
Shop now: $169; nordstrom.com

Wayf x Jourdan Sloane Power Play Longline Houndstooth Blazer
Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com

Favorite Daughter the Phoebe Houndstooth Double-Breasted Blazer
Shop now: $368; nordstrom.com

Maje ​​Votale Houndstooth Check Wool-Blend Blazer
Shop now: $396 (Originally $565); nordstrom.com

Rails Cody Blazer
Shop now: $348; nordstrom.com

The Frankie Shop Tansy Oversized Blazer
Shop now: $285; frankieshop.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
Mary-Kate Olsen
Of Course, Mary-Kate Olsen Is Making the Big-Coat, Little-Shoes Trend a Thing
MADE A SCENE: Cozy Boy Fall Is About To Take Over Your Closet
Cozy Boy Fall Is the Fashion Trend That's Taking Over Closets Everywhere
These Influencer-Approved Amazon Pieces Deserve Spots in Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe
These Influencer-Approved Amazon Pieces Deserve Spots in Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe
Katie Holmes October 6 Brown Duster Coat Look of the Day
Katie Holmes Finally Dressed for the Weather With the New “It” Coat of the Season
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Challenged Fall Fashion with This Head-Turning, Bright Neon Outfit
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $70 in the Prime Early Access Sale
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $70 in the Prime Early Access Sale
Early PD: Fashion Editor Deals
I’m a Picky Shopper, but Even I Can’t Resist These Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale
Roundup of Early Coat/Jacket
So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Wore the Outfit Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Can't Quit
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
These 21 Blazers Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
LOTD 5/27
Yara Shahidi Wore a Custom Dior Version of 2022's Biggest Trend for Her Harvard Graduation
Hailey Bieber Cargo Jeans
Hailey Bieber Just Combined 2 of the Season’s Hottest Trends Into the Perfect Fall Pants
Best Loungewear Brands of 2022
These Are The 11 Best Loungewear Brands You Should Be Shopping in 2022
Fall Fashion Trends
The 10 Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, According to Stylists
Madonna
Madonna Just Wore the 'It' Girl Mini Skirt That Dua Lipa Wears on Repeat