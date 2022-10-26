The number of times my Instagram algorithm has served me French girl fashion is silly at this point — but TBH, my algorithm knows me well. It’s the dressing aesthetic I’m always trying to achieve, and you know exactly the one I’m talking about. It’s all about that je ne sais quoi — AKA, not trying too hard but looking exceptionally put together and chic. The latter word gets used a lot in fashion, but when it comes to French girl style, it’s one that absolutely rings true.

Given my fondness for said French girl fashion, it should come as no surprise that the second I saw Lily Collins’ latest street style look, I knew I had to write about it. The actress wore a quintessential fall outfit that includes the one staple I guarantee every French fashion girl owns: an oversized blazer — but we’ll get to that in a minute.

The base pieces of Collins’ look are equally mention-worthy. A pair of white trousers (or jeans?) proves that fashion rules are meant to be broken — you know, like how you “can’t wear white after Labor Day.” She styled the crisp bottoms with a pastel green sweater that’s equal parts cozy and cute, topping it all off with a brown, ultra-oversized blazer from The Frankie Shop.

Cool doesn’t even begin to describe her blazer. And I know what you’re probably thinking: A blazer, which can sometimes come off as stale, doesn’t always scream ‘cool’, but that all depends on the style. Oversized toppers have been gaining momentum as of late — which seems fitting, as all things baggy and loose have been the preferred silhouette these day. They, in comparison to their more fitted cousin, ooze cool, nonchalant vibes. That said, even when worn oversized, blazers have an inherent elegance and sophistication to them that’s key to achieving that coveted French girl aesthetic.

No matter what you’re wearing, be it a slip dress, sweater, tank top, or basic white tee, a blazer will pull your look together — while also adding some extra warmth, obviously. It's a win-win. Shop some of our favorite blazers, below.

Get the Look:

The Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer

Shop now: $345; net-a-porter.com

Topshop Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer

Shop now: $121; nordstrom.com

Treasure & Bond Mixed Plaid Blazer

Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

Karen Millen Check Military Longline Blazer

Shop now: $274 (Originally $342); karenmillen.com

Abercrombie Wool-Blend Blazer Coat

Shop now: $160 (Originally $200); abercrombie.com

Madewell Redford Plaid Brushed Knit Blazer

Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com



Everlane the Oversized Blazer

Shop now: $228; everlane.com

Avec Les Filles Velvet Collar Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer

Shop now: $169; nordstrom.com

Wayf x Jourdan Sloane Power Play Longline Houndstooth Blazer

Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com

Favorite Daughter the Phoebe Houndstooth Double-Breasted Blazer

Shop now: $368; nordstrom.com

Maje ​​Votale Houndstooth Check Wool-Blend Blazer

Shop now: $396 (Originally $565); nordstrom.com

Rails Cody Blazer

Shop now: $348; nordstrom.com

The Frankie Shop Tansy Oversized Blazer

Shop now: $285; frankieshop.com