Sarah Jessica Parker Ushered in the Practical Bag Trend That’s a No-Brainer for the Season

Rain won’t damage this one.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 @ 03:03PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo:

Splash News

Let’s rewind back to my life yesterday: It was a dreary, hazy afternoon in New York City, and I was getting ready to go on my daily walk. I’ve been trying to get in at least 10,000 steps a day (for the sake of health and mental wellness), and TBH, it’s been a game changer — so much so that if I’m unable to go, my day feels incomplete. I saw that the forecast for Monday was cloudy, but I didn’t know it was raining, so the second I left my apartment and felt the drizzle, I had to decide if I should keep going, sans umbrella, or go back home. I kept walking. 

Why do I tell you this? Because a) as my mom would say, we’re not made of sugar and can withstand a little bit of rain and b) I had my water-resistant fanny pack with me, so I didn’t have to worry about any of my essentials (ahem, iPhone) getting water damage. It seems like Sarah Jessica Parker had a similar thought when she stepped out in New York City yesterday with a water-resistant crossbody in tow.

The And Just Like That actress is no stranger to a comfy ‘fit, and yesterday’s look was peak comfort. She opted for her go-to sweatpants, a relaxed-fitting striped T-shirt, a black puffer coat, and last but certainly not least, a forest-green crossbody bag from her eponymous brand. Her exact bag isn’t available anywhere (trust me, I did the digging), but I can tell you that it’s the perfect size for anything you need on an average day — like keys, wallet, iPhone, hairbrush, and face mask — and it appears to made from a water-resistant nylon, so it can withstand fall’s unpredictable forecast wreaking havoc on it (or your essentials inside of it).

Practical material aside, SJP and I also seem to have a preference for crossbody bags. They’re so much easier to carry because you don’t really need to carry anything at all, and your hands are free for snapping pictures, snacking, or hand holding. So, what are you waiting for? Put that delicate suede tote aside and opt for an easy, cool, and durable weather-resistant bag that’s easy to clean, too. Shop our picks below.

Get the Look:

Dagne Dover Ace Water-Resistant Neoprene Belt Bag
Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Hedgren Sustain Ellie Water-Repellent Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Mz Wallace Micro Sutton Tote
Shop now: $185; nordstrom.com

The North Face City Voyager Water-Repellent Carryall
Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com

Dagne Dover Micah Water-Resistant Crossbody Bag
Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Mali + Lily Mackenzie Water-Resistant Nylon Crossbody Bag
Shop now: $72; nordstrom.com

Hedgren Aspire Isabella Water-Repellent Crossbody Bag
Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Wore a Ridiculous Pair of Pants With Fall 2022’s Big Boot Trend
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Wore the Forgotten Boot Trend That’s Basically a Requirement for Fall
Splendid x Cella Jane Collab
This Coat From a Katie Holmes-Approved Brand Sold Out in Less Than 72 Hours Last Year, but It’s Finally Back
Amazon Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Just Made a Case for Wearing This Ultra-Comfy Loungewear Staple Outside of the House
This Celebrity-Favorite, Cold-Weather Trend Is Back, and You Can Get it on Amazon Starting at $26
This Celebrity-Favorite Cold-Weather Trend Is Back, and You Can Get it on Amazon for Under $50
Roundup of Early Coat/Jacket
So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Deals You Can Still Buy
Amazon’s Early Access Sale Is Basically Extended Thanks to These 20 Day-After Deals Up to 71% Off
Mary-Kate Olsen
Of Course, Mary-Kate Olsen Is Making the Big-Coat, Little-Shoes Trend a Thing
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker's Unassuming Cozy Outfit Isn't for Everyone, but It Should Be
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Paired a Risky Rainy Day Shoe With the Jeans Jennifer Aniston Also Loves
Best Work Bags for Women
Commuting Is Hard Enough — These 6 Work Bags Will Make It That Much Easier
Best Tote Bags
The 12 Best Tote Bags For Serious Schleppers
Early PD: Fashion Editor Deals
I’m a Picky Shopper, but Even I Can’t Resist These Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale
SJP White Button Down
Sarah Jessica Parker Wore the Summer-Perfect Outfit That's Equal Parts Comfy and Cute
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker's Brilliant Style Hack Makes This $10 Trend Look So Luxe