Let’s rewind back to my life yesterday: It was a dreary, hazy afternoon in New York City, and I was getting ready to go on my daily walk. I’ve been trying to get in at least 10,000 steps a day (for the sake of health and mental wellness), and TBH, it’s been a game changer — so much so that if I’m unable to go, my day feels incomplete. I saw that the forecast for Monday was cloudy, but I didn’t know it was raining, so the second I left my apartment and felt the drizzle, I had to decide if I should keep going, sans umbrella, or go back home. I kept walking.

Why do I tell you this? Because a) as my mom would say, we’re not made of sugar and can withstand a little bit of rain and b) I had my water-resistant fanny pack with me, so I didn’t have to worry about any of my essentials (ahem, iPhone) getting water damage. It seems like Sarah Jessica Parker had a similar thought when she stepped out in New York City yesterday with a water-resistant crossbody in tow.

The And Just Like That actress is no stranger to a comfy ‘fit, and yesterday’s look was peak comfort. She opted for her go-to sweatpants, a relaxed-fitting striped T-shirt, a black puffer coat, and last but certainly not least, a forest-green crossbody bag from her eponymous brand. Her exact bag isn’t available anywhere (trust me, I did the digging), but I can tell you that it’s the perfect size for anything you need on an average day — like keys, wallet, iPhone, hairbrush, and face mask — and it appears to made from a water-resistant nylon, so it can withstand fall’s unpredictable forecast wreaking havoc on it (or your essentials inside of it).

Practical material aside, SJP and I also seem to have a preference for crossbody bags. They’re so much easier to carry because you don’t really need to carry anything at all, and your hands are free for snapping pictures, snacking, or hand holding. So, what are you waiting for? Put that delicate suede tote aside and opt for an easy, cool, and durable weather-resistant bag that’s easy to clean, too. Shop our picks below.

Get the Look:

Dagne Dover Ace Water-Resistant Neoprene Belt Bag

Hedgren Sustain Ellie Water-Repellent Shoulder Bag

Mz Wallace Micro Sutton Tote

The North Face City Voyager Water-Repellent Carryall

Dagne Dover Micah Water-Resistant Crossbody Bag

Mali + Lily Mackenzie Water-Resistant Nylon Crossbody Bag

Hedgren Aspire Isabella Water-Repellent Crossbody Bag

