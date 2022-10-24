Some words have negative connotations, but in fashion, they, well, might not. Take, for example, the term “slouch,” used in the typical day-to-day conversations like, “Hey, don’t slouch!” (I’m guilty of doing it, and no, it’s not good). But when it comes to the sartorial world, I’m all for the slouch — slouchy pants, slouchy sweaters, slouchy socks, and, of course, slouchy boots, the latter of which Anne Hathaway just stepped out in.

Hathaway has been on top of her style game as of late — aka, she’s one to watch because you never know what #lewk she’ll be serving next, but what we do know is that it’ll be a good one. Her latest ensemble, which deserves to be served up on a gold platter, ticks off a slew of fall 2022 trends worth adding into your rotation ASAP, like that long, floral-print dress that landed mid-calf, that sumptuous purple velvet blazer that she left unbuttoned, and those aforementioned suede slouch boots that I guarantee will be everywhere in the coming weeks.

Anne Hathaway. Backgrid

Hathaway isn’t the first celebrity to step out in this nonchalant boot trend, and she’s certainly not the last. In fact, Sarah Jessica Parker might just be one of the most loyal wearers of said footwear style, regularly tucking her sweatpants into the loose boot, an easy styling trick that instantly elevates the bottoms. Plus, we love slouchy boots because the wide, baggy shaft allows for easy tucking, be it sweats á la Parker or tried-and-true denim.

What’s more, fans of the 2004 movie The Devil Wears Prada might also recall that Hathaway’s on-screen character, Andy Sachs, wore a similar pair of boots to attend James Holt’s party. In fact, in a recent cover story with Interview Magazine, Hathaway actually revealed her favorite Andy outfit, and it included…. those black slouch boots! Shocker, right? Not after seeing this look.

Black boots are a classic, whereas chunky platforms are more like that daring friend who stomps their own path. Slouchy boots, on the other hand, fall somewhere in the middle. They haven’t quite reached the “classic” territory, but they’re trendy and just a little bit tricky — and that’s what makes them all the more intriguing, in my opinion. Shop some of our favorite slouch boots below that pair well with dresses, skirts, jeans, or sweats.

Get the Look:

Larroude Louise Boot In Tobacco Suede

Shop now: $520; larroude.com

Schutz Ashlee Slouch Pointed-Toe Boot

Shop now: $178; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Alinkay Knee-High Boot

Shop now: $249; nordstrom.com

Manolo Blahnik Calasso 90 Slouchy Suede Booties

Shop now: $1,095; saksfifthavenue.com

Silent D Kitten-Heel Slouch Boots

Shop now: $270; anthropologie.com

Nine West Jenn Bootie

Shop now: $159; nordstrom.com

Paris Texas 60mm Slouchy Suede Boots

Shop now: $790; neimanmarcus.com

Chinese Laundry Kipper Suede Bootie

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Bernardo Footwear Fallyn Knee-High Boot

Shop now: $368; nordstrom.com