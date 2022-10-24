Anne Hathaway Wore the Forgotten Boot Trend That’s Basically a Requirement for Fall

Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of this style, too.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 @ 03:10PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway. Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Some words have negative connotations, but in fashion, they, well, might not. Take, for example, the term “slouch,” used in the typical day-to-day conversations like, “Hey, don’t slouch!” (I’m guilty of doing it, and no, it’s not good). But when it comes to the sartorial world, I’m all for the slouch — slouchy pants, slouchy sweaters, slouchy socks, and, of course, slouchy boots, the latter of which Anne Hathaway just stepped out in.

Hathaway has been on top of her style game as of late — aka, she’s one to watch because you never know what #lewk she’ll be serving next, but what we do know is that it’ll be a good one. Her latest ensemble, which deserves to be served up on a gold platter, ticks off a slew of fall 2022 trends worth adding into your rotation ASAP, like that long, floral-print dress that landed mid-calf, that sumptuous purple velvet blazer that she left unbuttoned, and those aforementioned suede slouch boots that I guarantee will be everywhere in the coming weeks. 

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway.

Backgrid

Hathaway isn’t the first celebrity to step out in this nonchalant boot trend, and she’s certainly not the last. In fact, Sarah Jessica Parker might just be one of the most loyal wearers of said footwear style, regularly tucking her sweatpants into the loose boot, an easy styling trick that instantly elevates the bottoms. Plus, we love slouchy boots because the wide, baggy shaft allows for easy tucking, be it sweats á la Parker or tried-and-true denim. 

What’s more, fans of the 2004 movie The Devil Wears Prada might also recall that Hathaway’s on-screen character, Andy Sachs, wore a similar pair of boots to attend James Holt’s party. In fact, in a recent cover story with Interview Magazine, Hathaway actually revealed her favorite Andy outfit, and it included…. those black slouch boots! Shocker, right? Not after seeing this look.

Black boots are a classic, whereas chunky platforms are more like that daring friend who stomps their own path. Slouchy boots, on the other hand, fall somewhere in the middle. They haven’t quite reached the “classic” territory, but they’re trendy and just a little bit tricky — and that’s  what makes them all the more intriguing, in my opinion. Shop some of our favorite slouch boots below that pair well with dresses, skirts, jeans, or sweats. 

Get the Look:

Larroude Louise Boot In Tobacco Suede
Shop now: $520; larroude.com

Schutz Ashlee Slouch Pointed-Toe Boot
Shop now: $178; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Alinkay Knee-High Boot
Shop now: $249; nordstrom.com

Manolo Blahnik Calasso 90 Slouchy Suede Booties
Shop now: $1,095; saksfifthavenue.com

Silent D Kitten-Heel Slouch Boots
Shop now: $270; anthropologie.com

Nine West Jenn Bootie
Shop now: $159; nordstrom.com

Paris Texas 60mm Slouchy Suede Boots
Shop now: $790; neimanmarcus.com

Chinese Laundry Kipper Suede Bootie
Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Bernardo Footwear Fallyn Knee-High Boot
Shop now: $368; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
Anne Hathaway 'The View' Checkered Blazer Minidress Boots New York City
Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Biggest Blazer and No Pants
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Wore a Ridiculous Pair of Pants With Fall 2022’s Big Boot Trend
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss Just Twinned With Amal Clooney In This Foolproof 2-Piece Outfit Formula
LOTD 10/20
Selena Gomez’s Casual Night-Out Outfit Makes a Case for Chunky Sweaters and Billowy Pants
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Shoe Trend With Fall's Biggest Pants
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker's Brilliant Style Hack Makes This $10 Trend Look So Luxe
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Wore Dominatrix-Style Boots With Meghan Markle’s Hero Piece for Fall
Editor Fashion Picks
7 Amazon Fashion Deals I’m Convinced Everyone Should Buy for Up to 50% Off in Today’s Big Sale
The Ultimate Nora Ephron Fall Fashion Guide
The Ultimate Nora Ephron Fall Fashion Guide
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’ Deep-V Bodysuit Plunged All the Way Down to Her Belt
Roundup of Early Coat/Jacket
So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Nordstrom Boot Trend
This Amal Clooney-Approved Boot Trend Is on Sale at Nordstrom Ahead of Fall
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore This Mythical-Inspired Skirt Trend
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore the Hypnotizing, Dua Lipa-Approved Skirt Trend
LOTD 9/15
Gigi Hadid Just Combined So Many Fall 2022 Trends Into One Look
Amazon Is Overflowing With Fall Boots Under $75 â Here Are 15 Stylist-Approved Picks
Amazon Is Overflowing With Fall Boots Under $75 — Here Are 15 Stylist-Approved Picks
Dakota Johnson Mule Heels
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Practical Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings