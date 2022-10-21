Vanessa Hudgens knows how to turn heads. Earlier this week, the 33-year-old star stepped out in an effortlessly cool-girl look with an iced coffee in hand. Sure, it may be the season of burnt orange, deep maroon, and golden hues, but Hudgens opted for a bright athleisure set that was too good to ignore.

Walking along the streets, she adorned neon green biker shorts and a matching sports bra, similar to Hailey Bieber’s pilates ‘fit from March. The actress layered it with a white, see-through crop top featuring a raw hem. The crop top reads, “Dead Hot,” which is undoubtedly linked to the singer’s upcoming reality TV show, Dead Hot: Season of the Witch, set in Salem, Mass.

Hudgens went all in with a pair of white “dad shoes” decorated with lime green flecks. But she isn’t the only celeb who has been loving the “dad shoe” trend: Jennifer Garner has been spotted in her Brooks Glycerin 19 running shoes in the past, while Emily Ratajkowski is loving her New Balance 574 V1 Sport sneakers.

Playing into her love of Halloween, Hudgens added some black- and white-striped spooky socks, which make me think of these $7 Ghost Trouser Socks from J.Crew.

To complete the look, the Caliwater co-founder threw her hair into a high top knot and accessorized with a pair of chunky earrings and a thick necklace. This $148 Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace gives off the same vibes, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t add it to my cart. She topped it all off with a pair of black, oval sunglasses. You know the ones; the pair that everyone and their grandma has been sporting — and I’m not mad about it. If you’re in the market for a pair, these $59 Revolve sunglasses should do the trick.

Some may say this look is reserved for spring and summer alone, but Hudgens is showing us you don’t always have to “stick to the status quo” — and yes, that was absolutely a High School Musical reference. Shop similar styles below.

Get the Look:

Cider Rib Cut-Out Tank Crop Top

Shop now: $10; shopcider.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Essential Scuba Tank

Shop now: $25; abercrombie.com

Asos Design Tank Top

Shop now: $9; asos.com

Alo Airlift Advantage Racerback Bra

Shop now: $64; aloyoga.com

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Bra

Shop now: $49 (Originally $58); beyondyoga.com

Lululemon Flow Y Bra Longline Nulu Sports Bra

Shop now: $58; lululemon.com

Alo 7-Inch High-Waist Biker Shorts

Shop now: $68; aloyoga.com

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Keep Pace Biker Short

Shop now: $66 (Originally $56); beyondyoga.com

Revolve Selenite Bike Short

Shop now: $29 (Originally $58); revolve.com