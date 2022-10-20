Selena Gomez stepped out in New York City last night to enjoy dinner at Carbone, the Italian restaurant notorious for being impossible to nab a reservation. All eyes were on the Only Murders in the Building star, as this was her first appearance since posing with Hailey Bieber at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala earlier this week in Los Angeles.

The actress was dressed in a chunky knit sweater featuring a black and white striped print and a thick mock neck. Sure, she wore it to dine at one of NYC’s most prestigious restaurants, but we also think this is a great option for lounging at home.

What elevated the look was Gomez’s billowy blue jeans. The oversized pants add dimension and play up the proportions, while the light wash and raw hem add a laid-back element. Though, this trend isn’t unique to Gomez; baggy pants have recently been big in Hollywood, loved by celebrities such as Jessica Alba and Katie Holmes — and we can see why.

The 30-year-old singer didn’t stop there. She played into the oversized trend by sporting a long, black coat, proving there can never be too many layers; this $75 H&M option absolutely gives off the same vibe. For shoes, the singer went with a sleek pair of square-toe, leather boots. Naturalizer has a similar style for $160 that I may or may not be adding to my cart ASAP. But no Gomez outfit is complete without her signature gold jewelry. She opted for a pair of medium-sized hoops — like the $50 Sloane Hoops from Gorjana — and showed them off with a slicked back bun.

Shop Gomez-inspired chunky sweaters and billowy jeans below, and you, too, will be set for nights out on the town and lazy Saturdays alike.

Get the Look:

Line & Dot Ariel Sweater

Shop now: $104; revolve.com

Totême Beige Wool Turtleneck

Shop now: $470; ssense.com

Warmly Wishing Ivory Striped Oversized Turtleneck Sweater

Shop now: $46 (Originally $58); lulus.com

State of Cotton NYC Wynn Sweater

Shop now: $450; jcrew.com

We the Free Old West Slouchy Jeans

Shop now: $128; freepeople.com

Rag & Bone Featherweight Logan Wide-Leg Jeans

Shop now: $255; rag-bone.com

Everlane the Baggy Jean

Shop now: $118; everlane.com

Banana Republic the Loose Jean

Shop now: $130; bananarepublic.gap.com