The words “ridiculous” and “Jennifer Garner” are rarely, if ever, used in the same sentence — there’s nothing ridiculous about the low-key, ultra-relatable actress. Well, except for that pair of pants she just wore.

Of course, we mean ridiculous in the best way (take no offense, Garner!). The actress was seen in Los Angeles yesterday, and her latest down-to-earth look made a big sartorial splash (pun intended). She opted for big, baggy jeans — proof that the oversized denim trend we’ve seen other celebs like Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence get in on, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and for good reason. Big pants are comfy, unlike skin-tight skinny jeans that can feel confining. And in a world where so much can seem restrictive right now, the last thing we want is our clothes to feel the same.

Garner’s big, bold pants feature a front-pleated detailing, which gives the easygoing blues a more refined touch. Plus, we’re fans of the true-blue wash and the low-rise silhouette that pairs so well with her white tee and blue-and-white striped cardigan moment. We love that she paired these classic pieces with more trend-forward pants. It keeps the overall look from feeling too in-your-face.

The finishing touch to Garner’s day-off outfit was a pair of ultra-chunky black boots, which definitely make that clunk-clunk noise when she walks, and we’re not mad about it. We’ve seen an influx of clunky shoes make their way into the street-style scene this year, but fall is when the style really shines, because, well, boots! Chunky combat boots, chunky Chelsea boots — the thick sole translates seamlessly onto just about any boot silhouette imaginable, so prepare to see (err, hear) a lot more about this type of footwear in the coming weeks.

Shop Garner’s ridiculous pants trend below, plus a few of our favorite chunky boots for a high-impact look.

Get the Look:

Frame Le Baggy High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans

Shop now: $167–$171 (Originally $278–$285); nordstrom.com

Levi’s Baggy Dad Jeans

Shop now: $108; nordstrom.com

Agolde Low-Slung Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans

Shop now: $208; nordstrom.com

Hidden Jeans Ripped Baggy Dad Jeans

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Isabel Marant Vetea Wide-Leg Baggy Nonstretch Jeans

Shop now: $680; nordstrom.com

Balenciaga Baggy Rigid Jeans

Shop now: $1,150; nordstrom.com

Pacsun Baggy Ripped Wide-Leg Jeans

Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

Dr. Martens Jetta Water-Repellent Platform Bootie

Shop now: $200; nordstrom.com

Miista Noely Platform Boot

Shop now: $265; nordstrom.com

Nine West Henrita Platform Chelsea Boot

Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com