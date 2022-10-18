Mary-Kate Olsen isn’t seen out and about all that often — but when she is, and the cameras happen to capture it, we’re all ears (err, eyes?)

The designer was recently spotted in New York City, and though we sometimes think she’ll throw us for a loop with her fashion choices, she has a formula, and she wears it well. It’s her signature, and when you’ve got one that’s so you, it basically has your name written over it (see: everyone's dressing like an Olsen twin), and why would you change it up? You wouldn’t.

Mary-Kate went with her staple pieces: black, silky-satin pants with a billowy silhouette. They resembled a pair of ultra-luxe pajamas pants, and honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if they actually were. She wore said bottoms with a red, button-down sweater, though it appears only actually one button was fastened. And for the big finale, she topped off the look with an oversized, floor-grazing maxi blazer that I am now running to buy for myself. I don’t know the exact brand of Mary-Kate’s, but I do know that several labels have similar coats, and that's good enough for now.

No Mary-Kate outfit is complete without its accessories, and this time around, she went with a brown (maroon?) croc-effect top-handle bag that paired so nicely with her rich red sweater cardigan, simple black sunglasses, and her trusty Adidas Sambas that are destined to be fall 2022’s biggest sneaker — mark our words. The designer herself regularly steps out in the '90s shoes, as does her sister Ashley and supermodels like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. Clearly, this kick has range, and we’re betting big bucks that it’ll be on more feet by the end of the month.

And because no New Yorker is ever without coffee in hand, we have to call out the designer’s reusable KeepCup coffee mug that didn't actually contain coffee. Is that water, Mary-Kate? Either way, it’s a worthy commute investment and only $34 on Amazon.

Shop the Olsen twin-approved coat trend that’s perfect for hiding whatever you want to keep under the covers (err, coat). Of course, it looks chic, too!

