Of Course, Mary-Kate Olsen Is Making the Big-Coat, Little-Shoes Trend a Thing

It’s time to play with proportions.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 @ 03:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen. Photo:

The Image Direct

Mary-Kate Olsen isn’t seen out and about all that often — but when she is, and the cameras happen to capture it, we’re all ears (err, eyes?)

The designer was recently spotted in New York City, and though we sometimes think she’ll throw us for a loop with her fashion choices, she has a formula, and she wears it well. It’s her signature, and when you’ve got one that’s so you, it basically has your name written over it (see: everyone's dressing like an Olsen twin), and why would you change it up? You wouldn’t.

Mary-Kate went with her staple pieces: black, silky-satin pants with a billowy silhouette. They resembled a pair of ultra-luxe pajamas pants, and honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if they actually were. She wore said bottoms with a red, button-down sweater, though it appears only actually one button was fastened. And for the big finale, she topped off the look with an oversized, floor-grazing maxi blazer that I am now running to buy for myself. I don’t know the exact brand of Mary-Kate’s, but I do know that several labels have similar coats, and that's good enough for now. 

No Mary-Kate outfit is complete without its accessories, and this time around, she went with a brown (maroon?) croc-effect top-handle bag that paired so nicely with her rich red sweater cardigan, simple black sunglasses, and her trusty Adidas Sambas that are destined to be fall 2022’s biggest sneaker — mark our words. The designer herself regularly steps out in the '90s shoes, as does her sister Ashley and supermodels like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. Clearly, this kick has range, and we’re betting big bucks that it’ll be on more feet by the end of the month.

And because no New Yorker is ever without coffee in hand, we have to call out the designer’s reusable KeepCup coffee mug that didn't actually contain coffee. Is that water, Mary-Kate? Either way, it’s a worthy commute investment and only $34 on Amazon.

Shop the Olsen twin-approved coat trend that’s perfect for hiding whatever you want to keep under the covers (err, coat). Of course, it looks chic, too!

Get the Look: 

Favorite Daughter The Simon Maxi Coat
Shop now: $595; nordstrom.com

Endless Rose Two-Button Front Slit Long Coat
Shop now: $200; nordstrom.com

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Wool Blend Double-Breasted Coat
Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com

The Row Isolde Long Wool Tailored Coat
Shop now: $2,950; bergdorfgoodman.com

Never Fully Dressed Black Satin Mix 55 Jacket
Shop now: $215; neverfullydress.co.uk

Avec Les Filles Double-Breasted Metallic Thread Coat
Shop now: $279; nordstrom.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Single-Breasted Notch Collar Neck Maxi Coat
Shop now: $380; dillards.com

Aggi Maxi Coat
Shop now: $943; wolfandbadger.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Katie Holmes October 6 Brown Duster Coat Look of the Day
Katie Holmes Finally Dressed for the Weather With the New “It” Coat of the Season
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Paired a Risky Rainy Day Shoe With the Jeans Jennifer Aniston Also Loves
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss Just Twinned With Amal Clooney In This Foolproof 2-Piece Outfit Formula
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Just Made a Case for Wearing This Ultra-Comfy Loungewear Staple Outside of the House
Supermodel Shoe Deal
Supermodels Wear These Comfy Sneaker Brands on Repeat — and They’re All Discounted Today
Gigi Hadid Trench Coat Roundup
This Fall Staple Has the Hadid Sister Stamp of Approval, and You Can Get It Starting at $74
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid’s Waist-Cinching Detail Isn’t Even the Sexiest Thing About Her Latest Look
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Just Wore the Sumptuous Bedroom Staple We’re Afraid to Wear Out of the House
LOTD 9/15
Gigi Hadid Just Combined So Many Fall 2022 Trends Into One Look
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Least Controversial Jean Style That Gen Z and Millennials Actually Agree On
Mary-Kate Olsen
In Mary-Kate Olsen's World, the Shoes Are Getting Smaller and the Bags Are Getting Bigger
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Wore Dominatrix-Style Boots With Meghan Markle’s Hero Piece for Fall
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore a Leather Coat With Nothing Underneath and Fall 2022’s Next “Ugly” Shoe
Everyone Is Dressing Like the Olsens Again (Including Mary-Kate Olsen)
Everyone Is Dressing Like the Olsen Twins Again (Including Mary-Kate Olsen)
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Shoe Trend With Fall's Biggest Pants
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Wore a Mall Brand Suit With $4,455 Worth of Accessories