If anyone has ever said all-black outfits are boring, I kindly advise them to take a look at Victoria Beckham’s latest outfit. It’s sleek! It’s elegant! It’s comfy! Now that’s what we call a triple threat.

The designer and her husband were photographed leaving their hotel on the Upper East Side in New York City this weekend, and it seems the theme of their couple outfits was, well, comfy-but-dressy — something I can totally get onboard with, especially as we enter cozy season. In fact, it’s funny because I have definitely worn Beckham’s exact outfit formula, only I didn't look as chic as she did.

Beckham’s all-black look consisted of just three staple pieces, two of which I guarantee you might have even worn this past weekend: black, high-waisted leggings — a signature of hers, a fitted hoodie, and those iconic Balenciaga pointed-toe sock boots. Who would have ever thought leggings and a hoodie could look so high-fashion? I didn’t, but now I’m fully convinced it can.

The key to making Beckham’s leggings-and-hoodie combo look so elevated? Picking the right pieces. The designer’s skin-tight bottoms certainly had a more sophisticated spin to them, mainly thanks to the front-seam that sets them apart from your more traditional leggings. Plus, the thick cotton fabric gives them a high-quality look. The same can be said about her hoodie — a loungewear piece you might not initially associate with high-fashion outfits, but absolutely should after seeing Beckham’s approach.

The designer’s hoodie was not your regular hoodie. Much like her leggings, the wardrobe staple had a few sophisticated touches that made it a standout, like a thicker-than-average elastic waistband that gave the illusion of a cinched-in waist, plus a smaller, understated hood that Beckham perfectly placed around her neck. Of course, the knife-pointed Balenciaga boots gave the overall look a fierce touch, as well as her go-to oversized sunglasses from her eponymous line.

The key to making your hoodie work outside of the house? Go with a more refined style, like the ones we’ve picked below. Then, pair it with chic heels and elevated accessories for a Beckham-approved fit that’s comfy, too.

Get the Look:

Alo Go Time Crop Hoodie

Shop now: $108; nordstrom.com

Naadam Recycled Cashmere Hoodie

Shop now: $195; naadam.com

Sweaty Betty Escape Fleece Hoodie

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Quince Organic Heavyweight Fleece Boyfriend Hoodie

Shop now: $50; onequince.com

Vince Essential Cotton Hoodie

Shop now: $245; nordstrom.com

Reformation Classic Hoodie

Shop now: $78; reformation.com

FP Movement All Sport Hoodie

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

Tna Extra Fleece Perfect Hoodie

Shop now: $70; aritzia.com