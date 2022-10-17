Fashion Look of the Day Victoria Beckham Just Made a Case for Wearing This Ultra-Comfy Loungewear Staple Outside of the House The vibe is comfy-chic. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 17, 2022 @ 03:32PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Victoria Beckham. Photo: Gotham/GC Images If anyone has ever said all-black outfits are boring, I kindly advise them to take a look at Victoria Beckham’s latest outfit. It’s sleek! It’s elegant! It’s comfy! Now that’s what we call a triple threat. The designer and her husband were photographed leaving their hotel on the Upper East Side in New York City this weekend, and it seems the theme of their couple outfits was, well, comfy-but-dressy — something I can totally get onboard with, especially as we enter cozy season. In fact, it’s funny because I have definitely worn Beckham’s exact outfit formula, only I didn't look as chic as she did. Beckham’s all-black look consisted of just three staple pieces, two of which I guarantee you might have even worn this past weekend: black, high-waisted leggings — a signature of hers, a fitted hoodie, and those iconic Balenciaga pointed-toe sock boots. Who would have ever thought leggings and a hoodie could look so high-fashion? I didn’t, but now I’m fully convinced it can. The key to making Beckham’s leggings-and-hoodie combo look so elevated? Picking the right pieces. The designer’s skin-tight bottoms certainly had a more sophisticated spin to them, mainly thanks to the front-seam that sets them apart from your more traditional leggings. Plus, the thick cotton fabric gives them a high-quality look. The same can be said about her hoodie — a loungewear piece you might not initially associate with high-fashion outfits, but absolutely should after seeing Beckham’s approach. The designer’s hoodie was not your regular hoodie. Much like her leggings, the wardrobe staple had a few sophisticated touches that made it a standout, like a thicker-than-average elastic waistband that gave the illusion of a cinched-in waist, plus a smaller, understated hood that Beckham perfectly placed around her neck. Of course, the knife-pointed Balenciaga boots gave the overall look a fierce touch, as well as her go-to oversized sunglasses from her eponymous line. The key to making your hoodie work outside of the house? Go with a more refined style, like the ones we’ve picked below. Then, pair it with chic heels and elevated accessories for a Beckham-approved fit that’s comfy, too. Get the Look: Alo Go Time Crop HoodieShop now: $108; nordstrom.com Naadam Recycled Cashmere HoodieShop now: $195; naadam.com Sweaty Betty Escape Fleece HoodieShop now: $148; nordstrom.com Quince Organic Heavyweight Fleece Boyfriend HoodieShop now: $50; onequince.com Vince Essential Cotton HoodieShop now: $245; nordstrom.com Reformation Classic HoodieShop now: $78; reformation.com FP Movement All Sport HoodieShop now: $88; nordstrom.com Tna Extra Fleece Perfect HoodieShop now: $70; aritzia.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: My Most Complimented Outfit Ever Is This Foolproof, 2-Part Formula That’s So Unexpected The Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Worn by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Is Discounted at Amazon Jennifer Garner and I Both Can't Stop Wearing These Best-in-Class Butt-Lifting Leggings Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit