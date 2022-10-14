Julia Roberts Just Shut Down Los Angeles in a Pantsuit With the Most Confusing Detail

We can’t get over this iconic collaboration.

Published on October 14, 2022

Julia Roberts
We can always count on Julia Roberts to do two things: flash a smile and rock a suit. In Los Angeles yesterday, she served up both — including one of the boldest pantsuits we’ve ever seen.

Outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside George Clooney, Roberts wore an Adidas x Gucci pinkish-tan suit jacket and pants featuring the sportswear brand’s signature trefoil logo and side stripes. The most unexpected detail, though, was the blazer’s fuzzy fur cuffs. 

Even Roberts’ long track record of wearing elegant suits couldn’t have prepared us for this moment. The Where the Wild Things Are finish seemed to jump out of nowhere, but considering the out-of-the-box thinkers behind this ingenious collaboration, I suppose we should have seen it coming.

Since dropping this summer, the Adidas x Gucci collection has been a mainstay on our wishlist. The sneakers, particularly, have become objects of our affection. A watermelon-like pink and green colorway nods toward another famous Gucci fan, Harry Styles, while an interlocking G jacquard style pays homage to the house’s heritage. But at $850 apiece, we’re having a hard time pulling out our credit cards.

At that price, we’d much sooner stock up on the Gazelle silhouette from Adidas’ main line, which comes at a much more reasonable $100 (or less, as some are currently on sale). Or, we’d rather save up a couple extra bucks and splurge on an investment Gucci bag that won’t see as much wear and tear as a pair of shoes while running all over town. Some Guccis are even surprisingly affordable, like this $1,100 Mini Ophidia.

As for the suit, it doesn’t seem to be available for purchase anywhere online. It’s just as well, though — no one could wear it like Julia does.

Shop our favorite Adidas and Gucci pieces, below.

Get the look:

