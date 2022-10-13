There was once a time, not long ago, when ballet flats were considered outré, and their biggest hold out from the previous wave, Tory Burch, was thought of as an “old lady” brand. Oh, how quickly things change.

One only needs to look around to see that the old Tory cornerstones are experiencing a major renaissance — from Katie Holmes in Yuni Buffa ballet flats to the TikTok-viral Repettos that are constantly selling out. And while the OG brand is no doubt reaping gains, Tory Burch has undergone something of a vibe shift itself.

Tory Burch has reinvented itself since Pierre-Yves joined as CEO, with the designer herself working hard to create a contemporary womenswear label clued into the lifestyle and desires of its multifaceted clientele. Sure, she’s sleek and professional, with a hard-knock wardrobe to prove it, but she’s also got a sexy side that she isn’t afraid to embody after hours.

Just yesterday, Emily Ratajkowski perfectly demonstrated what it means to be a modern Tory Burch girl after dark. At W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary party, Ratajkowski awed onlookers in a totally sheer, sequined, floor-length gown with a set of satin Fleur du Mal undies underneath. Her long-sleeve fishnet dress came from Tory Burch’s FW22 collection and won’t be available in stores for another month, but no matter because it’ll likely take us that long to wrap our heads around the fact that this is, indeed, a Tory Burch number.

The Burch brand has admittedly been “making us look” for a solid couple seasons now, with increasingly wearable collections and thoughtful designs that are more up to date with the zeitgeist than ever before — although, not at the expense of trendiness. The brand’s ready-to-wear line is fresh and comfortable, and its bags and shoes evoke luxury without raising a fashion victim red flag.

All in all, it’s a great year to be a Tory Burch girl. Shop Emily Ratajkowski-approved Tory Burch for day and night, below.

