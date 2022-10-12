Fashion Look of the Day Sydney Sweeney Is Bringing Micro Minis Into Fall Her cut-off skirt looked cozy amid a slew of schoolgirl details. By Laura Reilly Laura Reilly Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sydney Sweeney. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Miuccia Prada really did something with that little tennis skirt this summer, didn’t she? Since it became the uncontested viral piece of the season, hugging the hips of Nicole Kidman and Hailey Bieber, many have wondered what would happen with the instantly legendary Miu Miu skirt now that the season has shifted — could such a bare-all piece find its place amid ever-chilling temps? Doubters, we’ll give you a hit: It was released as part of the Fall 2022 collection, after all. Sydney Sweeney came out guns blazing in favor of the micro-mini’s place in an autumn outfit, styling her own just yesterday with an ensemble that would make Ms. Prada proud. Her raw-edge gray pleated skirt, cropped high up the thigh, was teamed with a contrast-piped black-and-white blouse and cream knit cardigan. She accessorized with knee-high socks and chunky Oxford shoes, plus a pair of clear-rimmed ‘50s glasses that lent the look some cheeky schoolgirl cosplay energy (she also wore a backpack to really feed into the whole persona).We can’t say whether Sweeney’s exact skirt came from this Miu Miu collection (although the runway did feature one longer gray style), but Miuccia’s influence is clear. While the continuity of what’s arguably the year’s most talked-about item is not all that surprising, all in all, what is unexpected is that we just found it on sale. Italist, the Italian boutique aggregator that offers luxury brands like Miu Miu, Prada, Gucci, and Saint Laurent on sale in line with the European calendar (i.e. at least a month ahead of the U.S.’), is hosting a massive blowout on current-season FW22 styles. Lo and behold, even the insurmountably popular Miu Miu skirt — in both micro and mini lengths — is on sale for up to nearly $300 off. Adding to our incredulity, the collection’s other huge runaway hit, ballet heels, are also included in the sale for almost $200 off, as is the covetable logo-plaque tote for almost $600 in savings. Shop wildly popular and Sydney Sweeney-approved Miu Miu on sale at Italist, below. Get the look: Micro Mini Skirt Shop now: $795 (Originally $1,046); italist.com Pleated Stripe Skirt Shop now: $629 (Originally $777); italist.com Ballet Pumps Shop now: $545 (Originally $714); italist.com Logo Detail Tote Shop now: $859 (Originally $1,406); italist.com Nappa Ballerinas Shop now: $723 (Originally $799); italist.com Logo Patch Cable-Knitted Crewneck Sweater Shop now: $752 (Originally $831); italist.com Cropped Shirt Shop now: $601 (Originally $741); italist.com Crystals Pumps Shop now: $660 (Originally $1,073); italist.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit