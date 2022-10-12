Miuccia Prada really did something with that little tennis skirt this summer, didn’t she? Since it became the uncontested viral piece of the season, hugging the hips of Nicole Kidman and Hailey Bieber, many have wondered what would happen with the instantly legendary Miu Miu skirt now that the season has shifted — could such a bare-all piece find its place amid ever-chilling temps? Doubters, we’ll give you a hit: It was released as part of the Fall 2022 collection, after all.

Sydney Sweeney came out guns blazing in favor of the micro-mini’s place in an autumn outfit, styling her own just yesterday with an ensemble that would make Ms. Prada proud. Her raw-edge gray pleated skirt, cropped high up the thigh, was teamed with a contrast-piped black-and-white blouse and cream knit cardigan. She accessorized with knee-high socks and chunky Oxford shoes, plus a pair of clear-rimmed ‘50s glasses that lent the look some cheeky schoolgirl cosplay energy (she also wore a backpack to really feed into the whole persona).We can’t say whether Sweeney’s exact skirt came from this Miu Miu collection (although the runway did feature one longer gray style), but Miuccia’s influence is clear.

While the continuity of what’s arguably the year’s most talked-about item is not all that surprising, all in all, what is unexpected is that we just found it on sale. Italist, the Italian boutique aggregator that offers luxury brands like Miu Miu, Prada, Gucci, and Saint Laurent on sale in line with the European calendar (i.e. at least a month ahead of the U.S.’), is hosting a massive blowout on current-season FW22 styles. Lo and behold, even the insurmountably popular Miu Miu skirt — in both micro and mini lengths — is on sale for up to nearly $300 off.

Adding to our incredulity, the collection’s other huge runaway hit, ballet heels, are also included in the sale for almost $200 off, as is the covetable logo-plaque tote for almost $600 in savings.

Shop wildly popular and Sydney Sweeney-approved Miu Miu on sale at Italist, below.

