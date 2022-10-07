Hailey Bieber’s Nostalgic Pants Made Her Foolproof Fall Outfit Anything but Basic

Whether you’re running late for work, rallying to make it to brunch after a night out, or simply feeling like you’re in a fashion rut, there comes a point every season where having a stylish go-to outfit formula in your back pocket becomes vital to your wardrobe’s health. Of course, no one knows the importance of this specific category better than celebrities — so it’s only natural that our newest fall fashion uniform comes from the queen of model-off-duty style herself, Hailey Bieber.

Understanding that sometimes less truly is more, Bieber was spotted out and about in West Hollywood on Thursday sporting a look that won’t take you hours to put together in the morning. The model kept it casual and comfy for the occasion in a boxy, oversized blazer, but she pumped up the sex appeal by layering it over an itty bitty crop top and pairing it with the hottest nostalgia-inducing pants of the season: parachute-style cargos.

But while any outfit consisting of big pants, a little top, and an oversized jacket sounds like a guaranteed fashion win on its own, there was one extra tweak Bieber made to take her outfit from average to inspo-worthy — and it had everything to do with monochrome. By crafting a look comprised entirely of moody navy blue pieces (or whatever color you prefer), a look with an otherwise laid-back silhouette can immediately become more elevated and trendy, which is a huge plus for those of us who crave a few extra minutes of sleep in the morning.

Finish with a different-colored handbag or pair of pumps — like Bieber’s jewel-toned hunter green purse and black heels — and you’ve got an expertly curated fall look full of pieces you can take with you from season to season. The best part? No one has to know how easy it was to assemble.

Below, shop Hailey Bieber-inspired pieces to get you through fall dressing in a breeze.

