Katie Holmes Finally Dressed for the Weather With the New “It” Coat of the Season

This fall staple will elevate any outfit.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on October 6, 2022 @ 03:27PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo:

Splash News

As soon as we crossed the threshold into October, the shorts and tanks got tucked away for safekeeping until next summer, and we started breaking out the jackets, jeans, and sweaters. But it can be difficult to dress warmly enough for a crisp fall day, yet cool enough to beat any remaining heat from the autumnal sunshine — all while staying up to date on the latest fashion trends.

Although celebrities are kind of infamous for not dressing according to the weather, Katie Holmes just wore the most perfect fall outfit formula that’s as chic as it is classic. The actress, director, and producer extraordinaire is known for her occasionally unconventional, sometimes functional, and always fashionable errand-running looks. And this week, Holmes stepped out in New York City in such an easy look that included one of this year’s most popular fads: a duster coat. She layered the chocolate brown-colored, shin-length coat over a white collared button-down shirt that peeked out of the top and sleeves of her jacket. She wore charcoal-wash mom jeans and multi-colored platform Chloé sneakers, and kept her accessories simple with a black, croc-embossed bag and matching oversized sunglasses. It’s a great look no matter how you dice it, but there’s no arguing that the long coat undeniably stole the show.

While the autumn and winter staple is so “in” right now, it’s also a traditional silhouette that you’ll wear for years to come. Think of it as an investment piece with the versatility of a classic trench (while being current enough for 2022). Pair with your tried-and-true, worn-to-death jeans for errands or with your brand new dress for a night on the town. 

Browse some of our favorite pieces inspired by Holmes, below, to create your new go-to fall look. 

Get the Look:

AP Paris Aaron Brushed Double Breasted Coat

Shop now: $485; nordstrom.com 

Levi’s Baggy Dad Jeans

Shop now: $76 (Originally $108); nordstrom.com 

Topshop Straight Leg Dad Jeans

Shop now: $74; nordstrom.com

ASOS Brushed Oversized Design

Shop now: $105; nordstrom.com 

Ladiyo Belted Long Jacket

Shop now: $80; amazon.com 

Maje Gwen Wool Coat

Shop now: $715; nordstrom.com 

Free People Machester Cotton Button-Down 

Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com 

Chloé Embroidered Recycled Mesh Sneakers

Shop now: $795; net-a-porter.com

Acre Drawstring Waist Cotton Button-Down

Shop now: $280; nordstrom.com 

Akris Punto Wool Blend Coat

Shop now: $1,690; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gigi Hadid Trench Coat Roundup
This Fall Staple Has the Hadid Sister Stamp of Approval, and You Can Get It Starting at $74
Roundup of Early Coat/Jacket
So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner’s Peak Cozy Outfit Is a Lesson In Comfy-Cute Fall Dressing
LOTD 9/15
Gigi Hadid Just Combined So Many Fall 2022 Trends Into One Look
Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba, and More Celebs Keep Wearing This Brandâs Surprisingly Affordable Fall Jackets
Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and More Celebs Keep Wearing This Brand’s Surprisingly Affordable Fall Jacket
Katie Holmes Baublebar
Katie Holmes Dressed Up Her Low-Key Outfit With the Affordable Jewelry Brand Hollywood Loves
Amazon Fall Editor Picks
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I’m Buying for Fall
Shackets
A Maxi Shacket Is the Only Layering Piece You’ll Need for Fall — and Amazon Has Plenty for Less Than $50
Amazon Sweater Dresses Under $50
Sweater Dress Season Is Back, and Amazon Has Tons of Cozy Styles for Less Than $50
dusters
One New Thing: A Duster Coat Will Refresh All Your Outfits for Fall
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Transformed Her Simple Outfit Into the Perfect Summer Look With This $50 Staple
Kendall Jenner Cargo Skirt
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Polarizing Fall Trend Emily Ratajkowski Also Favors
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon, Queen of Denim, Just Ushered in Jean Jacket Season
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
LOTD 9/13
Jennifer Garner's Easy Fall Look Includes a No-Fuss Staple and This Unofficial Supermodel Shoe
Katie Holmes Summer Outfit Formula
Katie Holmes Wore a Foolproof Summer Outfit Formula Featuring This Under-$100 Dress Trend