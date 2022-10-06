Katie Holmes Finally Dressed for the Weather With the New “It” Coat of the Season

As soon as we crossed the threshold into October, the shorts and tanks got tucked away for safekeeping until next summer, and we started breaking out the jackets, jeans, and sweaters. But it can be difficult to dress warmly enough for a crisp fall day, yet cool enough to beat any remaining heat from the autumnal sunshine — all while staying up to date on the latest fashion trends.

Although celebrities are kind of infamous for not dressing according to the weather, Katie Holmes just wore the most perfect fall outfit formula that’s as chic as it is classic. The actress, director, and producer extraordinaire is known for her occasionally unconventional, sometimes functional, and always fashionable errand-running looks. And this week, Holmes stepped out in New York City in such an easy look that included one of this year’s most popular fads: a duster coat. She layered the chocolate brown-colored, shin-length coat over a white collared button-down shirt that peeked out of the top and sleeves of her jacket. She wore charcoal-wash mom jeans and multi-colored platform Chloé sneakers, and kept her accessories simple with a black, croc-embossed bag and matching oversized sunglasses. It’s a great look no matter how you dice it, but there’s no arguing that the long coat undeniably stole the show.

While the autumn and winter staple is so “in” right now, it’s also a traditional silhouette that you’ll wear for years to come. Think of it as an investment piece with the versatility of a classic trench (while being current enough for 2022). Pair with your tried-and-true, worn-to-death jeans for errands or with your brand new dress for a night on the town.

Browse some of our favorite pieces inspired by Holmes, below, to create your new go-to fall look.

