Fashion Look of the Day Reese Witherspoon Paired a Risky Rainy Day Shoe With the Jeans Jennifer Aniston Also Loves It's giving ~chaotic.~ By Eva Thomas Published on October 5, 2022 @ 03:00PM Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Backgrid It's been raining (nay, pouring) nonstop in New York City, but based on some of the celebrity looks we've seen in recent days, you wouldn't even know that the streets are filled with puddles. Why? Because of the unexpected, not-so-rain-friendly footwear we're spotting. Take Reese Witherspoon's recent outfit as proof. The actress has been busy roaming around the Big Apple, making press stops in between filming The Morning Show, and her bright, mood-boosting 'fits have been the cure to our seasonal blues. But the one ensemble that's still on our minds? Her jeans-and-tweed-jacket combo that she grounded with the most unlikely rainy-day shoe: slingback heels. We're used to seeing boots, sneakers, and sometimes even flats when puddles are out, but heels are a riskier choice. That said, it didn't stop Witherspoon from making a sartorial splash (pun intended) with her pumps — and TBH, her choice of footwear also reminded us how underrated slingbacks are, especially when worn with blue jeans. Witherspoon went with low-rise, straight-leg jeans (very similar to the pair Jennifer Aniston just wore), a no-fuss denim option that never gets old. Plus, they're the least controversial blues out there, so that is saying something. She grounded the look with pink-and-red pointed-toe slingbacks, which instantly elevated the casual blue jeans and added a pop of color that coordinated with her red tweed jacket. A crossbody Chanel bag and a black coat finished off the outfit. Sneakers and jeans are an obvious pairing, but sneakers and slingbacks? Not so much, which is exactly why we're so fond of it. We love that it's unexpected, but even more so appreciate the juxtaposition between down-to-earth jeans and elevated slingbacks. The pairing creates a staple look that's anything but basic, especially when you have a little bit of fun with the heels. Shop our favorite straight-leg jeans and slingbacks below. Once you try the combo, you'll never look back. Get the Look: Mother Rider Skimp High Waist Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $248–$268; nordstrom.com Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback PumpShop now: $140; nordstrom.com Agolde 90s Pinch High-Waist Raw-Hem Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $156 (Originally $208); nordstrom.com M.Gemi The Mia Shop now: $348; mgemi.com AG Mari High-Waist Slim Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $169 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com Zara Slingback Heeled ShoesShop now: $60; zara.com Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist JeansShop now: $90; nordstrom.com Amina Muaddi Rosie Glass Pointed Toe Slingback PumpShop now: $1,190; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: My Most Complimented Outfit Ever Is This Foolproof, 2-Part Formula That's So Unexpected The Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Worn by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Is Discounted at Amazon Jennifer Garner and I Both Can't Stop Wearing These Best-in-Class Butt-Lifting Leggings