Bella Hadid’s Waist-Cinching Detail Isn’t Even the Sexiest Thing About Her Latest Look

Bella Hadid is a style chameleon. One day she’ll channel Matrix in a head-to-toe leather look that straight-up made me want to invest in a tie (something I never thought I would say); the next, she’ll go '70s school teacher in a pair of butterfly-embroidered flare trousers that had the sartorial world in a trance. She can wear it all, and she rocks it with panache, exactly why she's become such a style icon in our time. That’s also exactly why the second I see her in anything, I want it.

The latest thing I want thanks to Hadid? A corset. Yes, the waist-cinching top has been around for a while now — arguably brought back into the spotlight by Netflix’s Bridgerton — but before today, I didn’t realize what I was missing out on. I guess that’s the Hadid effect?

The supermodel wore said corset while out in Paris post-runway shows, and her entire ensemble could not be more on point for October — as in, it exuded sexy, witchy vibes through and through. Obviously, the hero piece was that waist-snatching, velvety lace-up corset that hit right above the hips, but it’s also key to mention how she styled it.

Hadid paired the cropped corset with a long, billowy maxi skirt, which she wore low on the waist to really let the corset’s cropped silhouette speak for itself. A sexy detail that night be missed upon first sight? That waist chain that gave the dark look a bit of a glamorous touch. The finishing touches included an oversized leather jacket, a seasonal staple that returns like clockwork this time of year, and black shoes, though we can’t quite make out whether they’re sneakers or boots. Matrix-esque sunglasses paired with her slicked-back updo added a sleek, futuristic touch.

Ready to channel your inner witch (or, well, supermodel) with a corset? Shop some of our favorites below.

Get the Look:

House of CB Mina Plunge Long Sleeve Structured Corset Top

Shop now: $149; nordstrom.com

By Anthropologie Lace Bustier Top

Shop now: $68; anthropologie.com

Edikted Payton Lace Corset Crop Top

Shop now: $61; nordstrom.com

Dealmore Lace Corset Top

Shop now: $32; amazon.com

Dion Lee Corset Laced Utility Tank

Shop now: $760; nordstrom.com

Edikted Carita Strapless Lace Corset

Shop now: $51; nordstrom.com

SheIn Lace Bustier Top

Shop now: $20; amazon.com