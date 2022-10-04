Fashion Look of the Day Bella Hadid’s Waist-Cinching Detail Isn’t Even the Sexiest Thing About Her Latest Look We’re getting witchy vibes. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on October 4, 2022 @ 03:43PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Bella Hadid. Photo: Backgrid Bella Hadid is a style chameleon. One day she’ll channel Matrix in a head-to-toe leather look that straight-up made me want to invest in a tie (something I never thought I would say); the next, she’ll go '70s school teacher in a pair of butterfly-embroidered flare trousers that had the sartorial world in a trance. She can wear it all, and she rocks it with panache, exactly why she's become such a style icon in our time. That’s also exactly why the second I see her in anything, I want it. The latest thing I want thanks to Hadid? A corset. Yes, the waist-cinching top has been around for a while now — arguably brought back into the spotlight by Netflix’s Bridgerton — but before today, I didn’t realize what I was missing out on. I guess that’s the Hadid effect? The supermodel wore said corset while out in Paris post-runway shows, and her entire ensemble could not be more on point for October — as in, it exuded sexy, witchy vibes through and through. Obviously, the hero piece was that waist-snatching, velvety lace-up corset that hit right above the hips, but it’s also key to mention how she styled it. Hadid paired the cropped corset with a long, billowy maxi skirt, which she wore low on the waist to really let the corset’s cropped silhouette speak for itself. A sexy detail that night be missed upon first sight? That waist chain that gave the dark look a bit of a glamorous touch. The finishing touches included an oversized leather jacket, a seasonal staple that returns like clockwork this time of year, and black shoes, though we can’t quite make out whether they’re sneakers or boots. Matrix-esque sunglasses paired with her slicked-back updo added a sleek, futuristic touch. Ready to channel your inner witch (or, well, supermodel) with a corset? Shop some of our favorites below. Get the Look: House of CB Mina Plunge Long Sleeve Structured Corset TopShop now: $149; nordstrom.com By Anthropologie Lace Bustier TopShop now: $68; anthropologie.com Edikted Payton Lace Corset Crop TopShop now: $61; nordstrom.com Dealmore Lace Corset TopShop now: $32; amazon.com Dion Lee Corset Laced Utility TankShop now: $760; nordstrom.com Edikted Carita Strapless Lace CorsetShop now: $51; nordstrom.com SheIn Lace Bustier TopShop now: $20; amazon.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: My Most Complimented Outfit Ever Is This Foolproof, 2-Part Formula That’s So Unexpected The Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Worn by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Is Discounted at Amazon Jennifer Garner and I Both Can't Stop Wearing These Best-in-Class Butt-Lifting Leggings Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit