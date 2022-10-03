Karlie Kloss Just Twinned With Amal Clooney In This Foolproof 2-Piece Outfit Formula

We’re declaring it tall black boot fall.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 @ 03:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss. Photo:

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

It’s normal to see double in fashion — as in, when a celebrity outfit looks eerily similar to the one we just spotted on another A-lister. That said, the more the merrier, right? The more often we see a particular piece (ahem, like Uggs famous platform slippers) or a specific outfit formula, the more confident we can feel in actually calling it a major trend for the season ahead. All that to say: Karlie Kloss just wore fall 2022’s “It” outfit formula, and we know this is the look of the season because Amal Clooney wore the same two pieces for a date night with George Clooney last week. 

Kloss was photographed arriving at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, and she looked as cozy and elegant as ever — two adjectives you probably didn’t think you’d hear in the same sentence. The model wore a beige turtleneck sweater dress that resembled Clooney’s to a T. It hit right below the knee, had a cool front slit, and was designed in a cozy ribbed material that seamlessly transitions from fall into winter, too.

But that wasn’t the only thing that Kloss’s outfit had in common with Clooney’s — the model’s footwear of choice was nearly the same as Clooney’s, and is further proof that the tall black boot (TBB?) is having a major moment in fall 2022. Kloss’s knee-highs of choice were designed from a supple suede and had an understated ease about them, thanks to the slouchy silhouette. Clooney’s, on the other hand, were skintight leather, leaning more Dominatrix than anything else, but the two looks were nearly identical otherwise. Simply put, tall black boots + turtleneck sweater dress = a fool-proof two-piece fall outfit you need to wear, stat. 

A knit midi is a wise fall investment because you can wear it in a myriad of ways. Swap the boots for sneakers for a daytime brunch look that’s sure to get you all the compliments; then for date night, make like Kloss and Clooney and slip into tall black boots that were absolutely made for walking.

Below, shop the two-piece outfit formula you’ll lean on again — and again. Pinky promise.

Get the Look:

Topshop Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Shop now: $74; nordstrom.com

The Range Rib Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Max Mara Linfa Turtleneck Wool Sweater Dress
Shop now: $425; nordstrom.com

Retrofête Miller Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Shop now: $345; nordstrom.com

Susana Monaco Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Slit Midi Dress
Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

Linea Paolo Parson Tall Boot
Shop now: $260; nordstrom.com

Schutz Maryana Block Pointed Toe Knee-High Boot
Shop now: $238; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Uma Knee-High Boot
Shop now: $250; nordstrom.com

Matisse Bruna Knee- High Boot
Shop now: $300; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Wore Dominatrix-Style Boots With Meghan Markle’s Hero Piece for Fall
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Wore the Perfect Transitional Dress for Fall
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner’s Peak Cozy Outfit Is a Lesson In Comfy-Cute Fall Dressing
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Just Proved Her Favorite Jean Cut Is Actually Timeless — Not Dated
Amazon Sweater Dresses Under $50
Sweater Dress Season Is Back, and Amazon Has Tons of Cozy Styles for Less Than $50
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Went Pantless in a $7,950 Outfit That Includes the Biggest Shoe Trend of the Year
Amazon Is Overflowing With Fall Boots Under $75 â Here Are 15 Stylist-Approved Picks
Amazon Is Overflowing With Fall Boots Under $75 — Here Are 15 Stylist-Approved Picks
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Least Controversial Jean Style That Gen Z and Millennials Actually Agree On
Editor-approved Amazon sweaters
I Tested 25 Fall Sweaters From Amazon, and These Under-$60 Styles Are My Favorites
Western-inspired fashion roundup
Amazon Just Launched a Store Devoted to This Celebrity-Loved Trend — and Items Start at $16
Amazon Fall Fashion Trends
Amazon Just Named the Biggest Fall Trends of 2022, and You Can Shop the Looks Starting at $28
Brown Is Fall's Most "Wearable Shade," According to an Amazon Fashion Expert
This Is Fall 2022's Most Wearable Shade, According to an Amazon Fashion Expert
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Already Wore Fall's Most Popular Outfit Formula
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Shoe Trend With Fall's Biggest Pants
Amazon Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon's Epic Designer Fall Fashion Sale Includes Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Jeans for 80% Off
Kate Hudson Fall Outfit
It Looks Like Kate Hudson Is Ready for Fall — and Now We Are, Too