Karlie Kloss Just Twinned With Amal Clooney In This Foolproof 2-Piece Outfit Formula

It’s normal to see double in fashion — as in, when a celebrity outfit looks eerily similar to the one we just spotted on another A-lister. That said, the more the merrier, right? The more often we see a particular piece (ahem, like Uggs famous platform slippers) or a specific outfit formula, the more confident we can feel in actually calling it a major trend for the season ahead. All that to say: Karlie Kloss just wore fall 2022’s “It” outfit formula, and we know this is the look of the season because Amal Clooney wore the same two pieces for a date night with George Clooney last week.

Kloss was photographed arriving at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, and she looked as cozy and elegant as ever — two adjectives you probably didn’t think you’d hear in the same sentence. The model wore a beige turtleneck sweater dress that resembled Clooney’s to a T. It hit right below the knee, had a cool front slit, and was designed in a cozy ribbed material that seamlessly transitions from fall into winter, too.

But that wasn’t the only thing that Kloss’s outfit had in common with Clooney’s — the model’s footwear of choice was nearly the same as Clooney’s, and is further proof that the tall black boot (TBB?) is having a major moment in fall 2022. Kloss’s knee-highs of choice were designed from a supple suede and had an understated ease about them, thanks to the slouchy silhouette. Clooney’s, on the other hand, were skintight leather, leaning more Dominatrix than anything else, but the two looks were nearly identical otherwise. Simply put, tall black boots + turtleneck sweater dress = a fool-proof two-piece fall outfit you need to wear, stat.

A knit midi is a wise fall investment because you can wear it in a myriad of ways. Swap the boots for sneakers for a daytime brunch look that’s sure to get you all the compliments; then for date night, make like Kloss and Clooney and slip into tall black boots that were absolutely made for walking.

Below, shop the two-piece outfit formula you’ll lean on again — and again. Pinky promise.

Get the Look:

Topshop Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Shop now: $74; nordstrom.com

The Range Rib Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Max Mara Linfa Turtleneck Wool Sweater Dress

Shop now: $425; nordstrom.com

Retrofête Miller Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Shop now: $345; nordstrom.com

Susana Monaco Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Slit Midi Dress

Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

Linea Paolo Parson Tall Boot

Shop now: $260; nordstrom.com

Schutz Maryana Block Pointed Toe Knee-High Boot

Shop now: $238; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Uma Knee-High Boot

Shop now: $250; nordstrom.com

Matisse Bruna Knee- High Boot

Shop now: $300; nordstrom.com

