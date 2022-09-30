Jennifer Aniston Wore the Least Controversial Jean Style That Gen Z and Millennials Actually Agree On

There’s a lot of newness in fashion, so when I spot something “old,” for lack of a better word, I find a sense of comfort. Bootcut jeans that I used to wear religiously in high school? They were never out of style, according to Jennifer Aniston. Or how about straight-leg, that in-between fit that’s neither flares nor skinnies? According to Aniston, the cut never went anywhere, either — and for good reason. In fact, it’s one of the least controversial jean styles of all.

We’ve seen an influx of big, baggy denim, and we’re totally on board with it. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes regularly stepped out in the style over the summer; the breezy bottoms were a no-brainer for high temperatures, but the thing is, baggy jeans aren’t for everyone. Aniston’s straight-leg jeans, however? They are.

See, to us, straight-leg jeans are like the least controversial family member at the dinner table, with skinny and baggy denim as the more divisive. They play well with others, even the most opinionated of your inner circle, and they never let you down. So it’s no wonder all generations, from Gen Z to millennials, are into them — and that’s saying a lot. Also worth noting: Straight-legs have been around for decades, only further proof of their timeless, dependable nature.

Aniston styled her straight-leg jeans in the most casual way, opting for a gray sweater layered over a black tee (because you never know what fall weather will throw your way). She rounded out the look with camo-printed socks that were on full display thanks to the jean’s slightly cropped cut, finishing off with shoes we haven’t seen in a minute: heeled Oxfords.

If skinnys and/or baggy jeans aren’t for you, know you can’t go wrong with the in-between: the straight-leg style. Shop some of our favorite options inspired by Aniston’s pair below.

