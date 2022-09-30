Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Aniston Wore the Least Controversial Jean Style That Gen Z and Millennials Actually Agree On No wonder it’s been around for decades. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 30, 2022 @ 03:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images There’s a lot of newness in fashion, so when I spot something “old,” for lack of a better word, I find a sense of comfort. Bootcut jeans that I used to wear religiously in high school? They were never out of style, according to Jennifer Aniston. Or how about straight-leg, that in-between fit that’s neither flares nor skinnies? According to Aniston, the cut never went anywhere, either — and for good reason. In fact, it’s one of the least controversial jean styles of all. We’ve seen an influx of big, baggy denim, and we’re totally on board with it. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes regularly stepped out in the style over the summer; the breezy bottoms were a no-brainer for high temperatures, but the thing is, baggy jeans aren’t for everyone. Aniston’s straight-leg jeans, however? They are. See, to us, straight-leg jeans are like the least controversial family member at the dinner table, with skinny and baggy denim as the more divisive. They play well with others, even the most opinionated of your inner circle, and they never let you down. So it’s no wonder all generations, from Gen Z to millennials, are into them — and that’s saying a lot. Also worth noting: Straight-legs have been around for decades, only further proof of their timeless, dependable nature. Aniston styled her straight-leg jeans in the most casual way, opting for a gray sweater layered over a black tee (because you never know what fall weather will throw your way). She rounded out the look with camo-printed socks that were on full display thanks to the jean’s slightly cropped cut, finishing off with shoes we haven’t seen in a minute: heeled Oxfords. If skinnys and/or baggy jeans aren’t for you, know you can’t go wrong with the in-between: the straight-leg style. Shop some of our favorite options inspired by Aniston’s pair below. Get the Look: Levi’s Wedgie Raw Hem Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $98; nordstrom.com Paige Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $249; nordstrom.com Levi’s Wedgie High-Waist Crop Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $98; nordstrom.com Pistola Charlie High-Waist Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $83 (Originally $138); nordstrom.com Wit & Wisdom 'Ab' Solution Slim-Fit Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $78; nordstrom.com Topshop Editor Ripped Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $95; nordstrom.com Hudson Jeans Holly High-Waist Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $195; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: My Most Complimented Outfit Ever Is This Foolproof, 2-Part Formula That’s So Unexpected The Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Worn by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Is Discounted at Amazon Jennifer Garner and I Both Can't Stop Wearing These Best-in-Class Butt-Lifting Leggings Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit