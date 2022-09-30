Jennifer Aniston Wore the Least Controversial Jean Style That Gen Z and Millennials Actually Agree On

No wonder it’s been around for decades.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 @ 03:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston. Photo:

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

There’s a lot of newness in fashion, so when I spot something “old,” for lack of a better word, I find a sense of comfort. Bootcut jeans that I used to wear religiously in high school? They were never out of style, according to Jennifer Aniston. Or how about straight-leg, that in-between fit that’s neither flares nor skinnies? According to Aniston, the cut never went anywhere, either — and for good reason. In fact, it’s one of the least controversial jean styles of all. 

We’ve seen an influx of big, baggy denim, and we’re totally on board with it. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes regularly stepped out in the style over the summer; the breezy bottoms were a no-brainer for high temperatures, but the thing is, baggy jeans aren’t for everyone. Aniston’s straight-leg jeans, however? They are.

See, to us, straight-leg jeans are like the least controversial family member at the dinner table, with skinny and baggy denim as the more divisive. They play well with others, even the most opinionated of your inner circle, and they never let you down. So it’s no wonder all generations, from Gen Z to millennials, are into them — and that’s saying a lot. Also worth noting: Straight-legs have been around for decades, only further proof of their timeless, dependable nature.

Aniston styled her straight-leg jeans in the most casual way, opting for a gray sweater layered over a black tee (because you never know what fall weather will throw your way). She rounded out the look with camo-printed socks that were on full display thanks to the jean’s slightly cropped cut, finishing off with shoes we haven’t seen in a minute: heeled Oxfords. 

If skinnys and/or baggy jeans aren’t for you, know you can’t go wrong with the in-between: the straight-leg style. Shop some of our favorite options inspired by Aniston’s pair below.

Get the Look:

Levi’s Wedgie Raw Hem Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Paige Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $249; nordstrom.com

Levi’s Wedgie High-Waist Crop Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Pistola Charlie High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $83 (Originally $138); nordstrom.com

Wit & Wisdom 'Ab' Solution Slim-Fit Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

Topshop Editor Ripped Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $95; nordstrom.com

Hudson Jeans Holly High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $195; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Just Proved Her Favorite Jean Cut Is Actually Timeless — Not Dated
Alo Yoga x Kendall Jenner
I’m a Millennial Who Won’t Let Go of Skinny Jeans, but I’m Shocked by How Much I Like This Gen Z Style
Split Hem Pants
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gemma Chan Is Wearing This Surprising Pant Trend
Hailey Bieber Cargo Jeans
Hailey Bieber Just Combined 2 of the Season’s Hottest Trends Into the Perfect Fall Pants
Jeans for Curvy Figures
Shop The 7 Best Jeans for Curvy Figures of 2022 That Won't Gap
Best White Jeans
The 9 Best White Jeans of 2022 to Wear All Year Round
Western-inspired fashion roundup
Amazon Just Launched a Store Devoted to This Celebrity-Loved Trend — and Items Start at $16
The New Professionalism
Workwear Has Completely Changed Again
Katie Holmes Big Jean Trend
Katie Holmes Styled This Ridiculous Denim Trend in the Most Approachable Way — With Gen Z's Favorite Accessory
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Cool-Girl Pants Trend Loved by Celebrities and Fashion Editors Alike
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon, Queen of Denim, Just Ushered in Jean Jacket Season
Express Editor Super High Waisted Straight Ankle Pant
These Classic Pants Have Been Sold 31 Million Times — and They Just Got Their First Makeover in 20 Years
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Is Already Wearing the 'It' Outfit of Fall That's Grabbing Ahold of Hollywood
So, What *Is* the Best Jeans Trend to Wear Right Now?
So, What *Is* the Best Jeans Trend to Wear Right Now?
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Easy Outfit Taking Over Hollywood During Her Second Honeymoon
These 8 Jeans Make Flat Butts Look Rounder and Perkier
These 8 Jeans Make Flat Butts Look Rounder and Perkier