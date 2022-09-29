Bella Hadid Wore a Leather Coat With Nothing Underneath and Fall 2022’s Next “Ugly” Shoe

Did she forget her [insert article of clothing], or didn’t she? We find ourselves asking this question a lot as of late, especially considering the return of, well, skin. Even as the temperatures drop, celebrities are shedding layers and teasing bits of their midriff, shoulders, and legs (see: Bella Hadid’s teeny tiny shorts).

Hadid, who’s currently in the city of love for Paris Fashion Week, is back at it again, making us ask all the questions: Did she forget her shirt? Or did she intentionally opt out of wearing a top for the sake of fashion? We’re fairly confident it’s the latter, and we’re absolutely here for it.

The supermodel has been busy ushering in major Spring/Summer 2023 fashion trends on the catwalk, but the looks she’s wearing en route to said shows are much more suitable for fall, and her latest look is proof. Hadid opted for a long, oversized brown leather coat that had a worn-in faded look. Unlike the more fitted leather trenches we’ve seen, the model’s appeared to be like a long version of the leather bomber your dad might have worn in the ’90s.

Hadid being Hadid, however, made the topper sexy, wearing just the jacket and nothing else underneath. And TBH, we’re not certain how she managed to prevent a nip slip, but she did, and we’re applauding her for it. She paired the jacket with simple black pants, rounding out the look with the most unexpected shoes: Hoka’s newest mountain sandals that might further conjure up memories of your dad, but on family hiking trips. Yay or nay?

The supermodel isn’t a newbie to ugly shoes; she’s oftentimes the one who brings controversial footwear into the spotlight, just as she did with this hiking sandal you might be seeing a lot more of, whether you like it or not. It’s undeniably practical, even for fall, and gives every look a bit of an outdoorsy edge. Plus, it provides plenty of support, and though skin is in, being uncomfortable is not, which is probably why so many people are gravitating toward these shoes.

