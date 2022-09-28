Fashion Look of the Day Kelly Ripa Just Wore the Sumptuous Bedroom Staple We’re Afraid to Wear Out of the House Silk pajamas > silk slip dress. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 28, 2022 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kelly Ripa. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusX Kelly Ripa just did something we’ve all wanted to do but have probably been too afraid to actually pull off: Wear pajamas in public. The two-piece silk set Ripa wore out in New York City last night probably aren’t actual pajamas (though, TBH, they could be). Her printed set, which featured a swirled, marbled pattern, consists of a long-sleeve, button-down top with elegant piping detail and coordinating, wide-leg bottoms with a cuffed hem and a comfy elastic waist. So, like, pajamas. Ripa tucked the silky button-down into the matching bottoms for a more elegant, refined way to wear the pajama-inspired top. What’s more, she rolled up the sleeves that added a nonchalant touch that said, “I know I might be wearing Pjs, but it’s no big deal, and I look good.” And she did, in fact, look good. The TV host completed her evening ensemble with simple accessories, so as not to take away from the already out-there sartorial moment. A pendant Zodiac necklace and strappy gold heels rounded out her evening attire with ease, adding luxe touches that kept the ‘fit from appearing too ‘bedroom’ and more red-carpet ready. She wore her hair in subtle waves, with rose gold eyeshadow and a beige pout topping off the soft, subtle beauty look. Silk pajamas sets are poised for big things this season. Think of them like a more fall-appropriate version of the ever-popular slip dresses — the sexy bedroom attire has made quite an impact on the street-style scene in recent years, and though skin is still totally in and there are plenty of ways to transition your silk mini, midi, or maxi into autumn, there’s something about a full-length pajama set that just shows that you’re confident enough not to care. Cue, “I woke up like this, I woke up like this.” Because you can, in fact, say you woke up like that, save for a little makeup and hair action, if you wish. Below, shop sumptuous silk pajamas sets inspired by Ripa’s. Get the Look: Nordstrom Washable Silk PajamasShop now: $107–$179; nordstrom.com Lilysilk 22 Momme Trimmed Silk Pajamas SetShop now: $199; lilysilk.com Lunya High-Waist Washable Silk PajamasShop now: $278; nordstrom.com Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ SetShop now: $298; eberjey.com Papinelle Silk PajamasShop now: $229; nordstrom.com Lilysilk Jasmine Silk Pullover Pajama SetShop now: $199; lilysilk.com Nordstrom Romantic Washable Silk PajamasShop now: $225; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: I’m a Shoe-Obsessed Editor, and These Are the Seven Styles I’m Taking With Me From Summer Into Fall I Tried the Spanx Pants Oprah Declared “the Softest,” and I Can’t Stop Wearing Them Jennifer Garner and I Both Can't Stop Wearing These Best-in-Class Butt-Lifting Leggings Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit