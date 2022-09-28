Kelly Ripa Just Wore the Sumptuous Bedroom Staple We’re Afraid to Wear Out of the House

Kelly Ripa just did something we’ve all wanted to do but have probably been too afraid to actually pull off: Wear pajamas in public.

The two-piece silk set Ripa wore out in New York City last night probably aren’t actual pajamas (though, TBH, they could be). Her printed set, which featured a swirled, marbled pattern, consists of a long-sleeve, button-down top with elegant piping detail and coordinating, wide-leg bottoms with a cuffed hem and a comfy elastic waist. So, like, pajamas.

Ripa tucked the silky button-down into the matching bottoms for a more elegant, refined way to wear the pajama-inspired top. What’s more, she rolled up the sleeves that added a nonchalant touch that said, “I know I might be wearing Pjs, but it’s no big deal, and I look good.” And she did, in fact, look good.

The TV host completed her evening ensemble with simple accessories, so as not to take away from the already out-there sartorial moment. A pendant Zodiac necklace and strappy gold heels rounded out her evening attire with ease, adding luxe touches that kept the ‘fit from appearing too ‘bedroom’ and more red-carpet ready. She wore her hair in subtle waves, with rose gold eyeshadow and a beige pout topping off the soft, subtle beauty look.

Silk pajamas sets are poised for big things this season. Think of them like a more fall-appropriate version of the ever-popular slip dresses — the sexy bedroom attire has made quite an impact on the street-style scene in recent years, and though skin is still totally in and there are plenty of ways to transition your silk mini, midi, or maxi into autumn, there’s something about a full-length pajama set that just shows that you’re confident enough not to care.

Cue, “I woke up like this, I woke up like this.” Because you can, in fact, say you woke up like that, save for a little makeup and hair action, if you wish. Below, shop sumptuous silk pajamas sets inspired by Ripa’s.

