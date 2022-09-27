Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Aniston Just Proved Her Favorite Jean Cut Is Actually Timeless — Not Dated Amal Clooney, Olivia Wilde, and J.Lo would seem to agree. By Laura Reilly Laura Reilly Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 27, 2022 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Aniston. Photo: MEGA/GC Images The popular-denim pendulum swung from skinny to impossibly large (with an alternate route through low-rise-ville), leaving little room for the return of perhaps the most divisive jeans of all: bootcut. Of course, for those not held captive by the trends, the court of public opinion holds little power. In New York this week, while filming season three of “The Morning Show,” Jennifer Aniston proudly wore the pants that TikTok might venture to call “cheugy.” But being Jennifer Aniston and all, she wore them with such confidence that the potential for criticism simply rolled off. Her exact pair, the Valentina in Woodside by Favorite Daughter, were a savvy match for her cropped blazer (a Julia Roberts-approved fall staple) and black turtleneck. The deep blue wash of the denim made a great complement to sophisticated, dark-toned neutrals. But there’s something bigger going on here. The cut of the jeans weren’t just flattering on Aniston; they held a certain power not found in other denim silhouettes these days. Bootcut jeans seem to be the premiere choice for seasoned celebrities who’ve deftly circumvented fashion victimhood through decades of trend cycles. Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney, and Olivia Wilde all regularly lean on the style for their effortless-yet-polished casual ‘fits. While we’re having heated debates about two polar extremes and updating our denim drawers every two years, this style-icon class is laughing all the way to the Joe’s Jeans. Maybe — just maybe — it’s time to graduate from the game of big-or-skinny tug-of-war and cross over into the peaceful, rewarding land of bootcut jeans, where elegant A-list women roam and your legs look a million miles long. Shop our favorite Jennifer Aniston-approved bootcut jeans below. Get the look: Favorite Daughter The Valentina Shortie Super High-Waist Mini Bootcut Jeans Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com Hudson Jeans Barbara High-Waist Stretch Bootcut Jeans Shop now: $129 (Originally $215); nordstrom.com Joe’s The Hi Honey Curvy High-Waist Bootcut Jeans Shop now: $113 (Originally $188); nordstrom.com Mother Fray Hem Bootcut Jeans Shop now: $228; nordstrom.com AG Alexxis High-Waist Bootcut Jeans Shop now: $129 (Originally $215); nordstrom.com 7 For All Mankind Easy Ripped Bootcut Jeans Shop now: $91 (Originally $228); nordstrom.com L’Agence Selma High Waist Bootcut Jeans Shop now: $171 (Originally $285); nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit