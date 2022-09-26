Amal Clooney Wore Dominatrix-Style Boots With Meghan Markle’s Hero Piece for Fall

It’s like Mother Nature really said, “Summer’s over, y'all,” the minute the official day of fall arrived. I had just gotten back from a trip to Los Angeles, where I was wearing dresses and bikinis while lounging by the pool, and upon returning to the Big Apple, I immediately had to dig out all my fall essentials because the temperature had dropped to the mid-50’s? To say I wasn’t prepared is an understatement.

Good thing Amal Clooney’s latest outfit was all I needed to see to, well, feel prepared to tackle sweater weather with ease. She and husband George were spotted en route to a dinner date in New York City last week, and as per usual, they were #couplegoals through and through. George obviously looked dapper, but all eyes were on Amal and her fall-perfect ‘fit.

Her look is the perfect example that even though we technically need to cover up a bit more when the temperatures drop, it’s still possible to look #fire. She wore a mid-length, cream-colored sweater dress with the trending neckline of the season: a turtleneck. Worth mentioning, Meghan Markle wore a similar sleeveless turtleneck tank top dress on her The Cut cover, and we predict plenty more celebrities will step out in the style as fall progresses.

The human rights activist styled the comfy transitional staple with an unexpected pair of boots that are incredibly sexy, giving the otherwise easygoing date-night look a daring flair. Yes, we’re talking about those skin-tight, thigh-high leather boots from Christian Louboutin, and no, this isn’t the first time Clooney has worn these dominatrix-style shoes. Back in April, she wore the same designer footwear with a mini sweater dress and leopard-print coat, and we bet she will wear them again.

We’re particularly fond of the juxtaposition between the cuddly, cozy sweater dress and the daring, leather thigh-highs. So cozy! So sexy! And when you can achieve both in one look, it’s worth a repeat wear. Plus, opting for tall leather boots like Clooney’s allows you to forgo tights for a little while longer, especially when you wear them with dresses and skirts of all lengths. It’s no wonder other celebs like Margot Robbie love the thigh-high boot trend, too — it’s sexy and practical.

Shop sexy, knee-high leather boots below, and get ready to channel your daring side.

