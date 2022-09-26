Amal Clooney Wore Dominatrix-Style Boots With Meghan Markle’s Hero Piece for Fall

Sexy, meet cozy.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 @ 03:04PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney. Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

It’s like Mother Nature really said, “Summer’s over, y'all,” the minute the official day of fall arrived. I had just gotten back from a trip to Los Angeles, where I was wearing dresses and bikinis while lounging by the pool, and upon returning to the Big Apple, I immediately had to dig out all my fall essentials because the temperature had dropped to the mid-50’s? To say I wasn’t prepared is an understatement.

Good thing Amal Clooney’s latest outfit was all I needed to see to, well, feel prepared to tackle sweater weather with ease. She and husband George were spotted en route to a dinner date in New York City last week, and as per usual, they were #couplegoals through and through. George obviously looked dapper, but all eyes were on Amal and her fall-perfect ‘fit.

Her look is the perfect example that even though we technically need to cover up a bit more when the temperatures drop, it’s still possible to look #fire. She wore a mid-length, cream-colored sweater dress with the trending neckline of the season: a turtleneck. Worth mentioning, Meghan Markle wore a similar sleeveless turtleneck tank top dress on her The Cut cover, and we predict plenty more celebrities will step out in the style as fall progresses. 

The human rights activist styled the comfy transitional staple with an unexpected pair of boots that are incredibly sexy, giving the otherwise easygoing date-night look a daring flair. Yes, we’re talking about those skin-tight, thigh-high leather boots from Christian Louboutin, and no, this isn’t the first time Clooney has worn these dominatrix-style shoes. Back in April, she wore the same designer footwear with a mini sweater dress and leopard-print coat, and we bet she will wear them again. 

We’re particularly fond of the juxtaposition between the cuddly, cozy sweater dress and the daring, leather thigh-highs. So cozy! So sexy! And when you can achieve both in one look, it’s worth a repeat wear. Plus, opting for tall leather boots like Clooney’s allows you to forgo tights for a little while longer, especially when you wear them with dresses and skirts of all lengths. It’s no wonder other celebs like Margot Robbie love the thigh-high boot trend, too — it’s sexy and practical.

Shop sexy, knee-high leather boots below, and get ready to channel your daring side.

Get the Look:


Sarto by Franco Sarto Flexa Over-the-Knee Boot
Shop now: $220; nordstrom.com

Zodiac Ronson Knee-High Pointed-Toe Boot
Shop now: $169; nordstrom.com

Eileen Fisher Innis Stretch Knit Knee-High Boot
Shop now: $285; nordstrom.com

Schutz Mikki Up Knee-High Boot
Shop now: $238; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Lydia Over-the-Knee Boot
Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Parisah Over-the-Knee Boot
Shop now: $165; nordstrom.com

Vagabond Shoemakers Blanca Thigh-High Boot
Shop now: $210; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Went Pantless in a $7,950 Outfit That Includes the Biggest Shoe Trend of the Year
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Wore the Perfect Transitional Dress for Fall
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Sheer Lace Jumpsuit Matched the Red Carpet
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner’s Peak Cozy Outfit Is a Lesson In Comfy-Cute Fall Dressing
Amazon Sweater Dresses Under $50
Sweater Dress Season Is Back, and Amazon Has Tons of Cozy Styles for Less Than $50
LOTD 9/15
Gigi Hadid Just Combined So Many Fall 2022 Trends Into One Look
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired the Sleekest Leotard With the Tallest Thigh-High Boots
Amazon Is Overflowing With Fall Boots Under $75 â Here Are 15 Stylist-Approved Picks
Amazon Is Overflowing With Fall Boots Under $75 — Here Are 15 Stylist-Approved Picks
Shackets
A Maxi Shacket Is the Only Layering Piece You’ll Need for Fall — and Amazon Has Plenty for Less Than $50
This Just-Launched Oversized Cardigan From Amazon Is the Layering Piece Your Fall Wardrobe Needs
This Just-Launched Oversized Cardigan From Amazon Is the Layering Piece Your Fall Wardrobe Needs
Bright-Colored Fall Fashion
Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde Are on Board With This Surprising Fall Trend You Can Shop at Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Look Took the Sexy Sky-High Slit to the Extreme
Nordstrom Boot Trend
This Amal Clooney-Approved Boot Trend Is on Sale at Nordstrom Ahead of Fall
Amazon Fall Fashion Trends
Amazon Just Named the Biggest Fall Trends of 2022, and You Can Shop the Looks Starting at $28
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Cool-Girl Pants Trend Loved by Celebrities and Fashion Editors Alike
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Combined 2 Controversial Trends Into the Perfect Transitional Outfit for Fall