Margot Robbie Went Pantless in a $7,950 Outfit That Includes the Biggest Shoe Trend of the Year

Prepare to see this combo everywhere.

Eva Thomas
Published on September 23, 2022

Margot Robbie
It’s funny: As fall nears and temperatures start to drop, you usually expect to see more clothes, not less. But some recent celebrity outfits are all about showing maximum skin and even, well, skipping pants altogether. 

On a recent night out in London, Margot Robbie went pantless in a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta look that costs a whopping $7,950 (no, that’s not a typo). She wore a blue-and-white striped shirtdress that had the perfect oversized fit, plus a pair of over-the-knee black boots that had a trendy square toe and a block heel. She finished off the look with that famous Bottega Cassette bag in a fall-perfect maroon hue. Love!

The main takeaways from the Barbie star’s look? You can, in fact, forgo pants when wearing a shirtdress, and if you want to make it look a little less risqué, pair the mini dress with tall boots for a bit more leg coverage. This is also a wise move when it’s brisk outside, as you still get protection from the breeze without wearing full-on tights. Square-toe boots are also in for big things this fall, and Robbie is the latest celeb to opt for the throwback ’90s-esque style in a bold, over-the-knee silhouette that’s brilliant for fall. 

She looks cute! She looks sexy! She looks comfy! And accomplishing all of that in one outfit is no easy feat, which is exactly why we expect to see much more of this combo in the coming weeks. Honestly, we want to follow suit.

If you’re not ready to wear pants again now that you technically need to, take note from Robbie’s sexy-chic look and go with a shirtdress-and-boots combo to enjoy some ease and breeze a little bit longer. 

Shop some Robbie-inspired shirtdresses and over-the-knee boots below.

